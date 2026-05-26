Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 26 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹271, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹271,070, reflecting a loss of 2.01% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,711.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 271 277 5.55 2.01% 10 gm 2,711 2,766 55.50 2.01% 1 Kg 271,070 276,620 5,550.00 2.01% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver gained over 3% as hopes for a US–Iran deal and a possible easing of Strait of Hormuz tensions weighed on the oil and dollar, easing fears of higher-for-longer interest rates.

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The rally followed reports that the US and Tehran were moving toward an interim framework that could include a 60-day ceasefire extension and steps to keep the Strait open, with any de-escalation also easing inflation concerns and, in turn, reducing the case for tighter policy.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Sentiment has softened today after renewed military activity, including US Central Command strikes on Iranian-linked targets in southern Iran and reports of explosions near the Strait, reviving uncertainty around the timing and implementation of any deal.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 271 ( 5.54 ) 2,714 ( 55.40 ) 271,430 ( 5,540.00 ) Bangalore 271 ( 5.55 ) 2,713 ( 55.50 ) 271,290 ( 5,550.00 ) Chennai 272 ( 5.57 ) 2,719 ( 55.70 ) 271,860 ( 5,570.00 ) Delhi 271 ( 5.55 ) 2,706 ( 55.50 ) 270,600 ( 5,550.00 ) Hyderabad 272 ( 5.56 ) 2,715 ( 55.60 ) 271,500 ( 5,560.00 ) Kolkata 271 ( 5.55 ) 2,707 ( 55.50 ) 270,710 ( 5,550.00 ) Mumbai 271 ( 5.55 ) 2,711 ( 55.50 ) 271,070 ( 5,550.00 ) Pune 271 ( 5.55 ) 2,711 ( 55.50 ) 271,070 ( 5,550.00 ) Surat 271 ( 5.56 ) 2,714 ( 55.60 ) 271,430 ( 5,560.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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