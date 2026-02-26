Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 26 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹261, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹261,260, reflecting a loss of 2.91% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,613. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 261 269 7.82 2.91% 10 gm 2,613 2,691 78.20 2.91% 1 Kg 261,260 269,080 7,820.00 2.91% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending sideways in early trade over geopolitical tensions pertaining to the US and Iran as both the countries are scheduled to hold the latest round of talk in Geneva later in the market. However the prices of the white metal are hovering near their weekly record highs fuelled by a soft dollar and economic uncertainties.

Tariff tensions continue to boost the appeal of the white metal, as US President Donald Trump may raise tariffs for some countries to 15% from the current 10%, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

Additionally, the US build up of troops in the Middle East continues to lend support for silver.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts expect silver prices to remain range-bound over the long run. Silver is expected to gain in the near term due to high investment demand. Additionally, markets will continue to monitor the latest round of talks between the US and Iran scheduled in Geneva for later in the day for further cues on the prices of the white metal.

Experts have said silver, being the more volatile metal, is likely to see more price swings amid increased economic volatility and supply constraints.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 261 ( 8.74 ) 2,607 ( 87.40 ) 260,700 ( 8,740.00 ) Bangalore 260 ( 8.93 ) 2,604 ( 89.30 ) 260,360 ( 8,930.00 ) Chennai 261 ( 8.95 ) 2,609 ( 89.50 ) 260,910 ( 8,950.00 ) Delhi 261 ( 7.81 ) 2,608 ( 78.10 ) 260,810 ( 7,810.00 ) Hyderabad 262 ( 7.84 ) 2,617 ( 78.40 ) 261,670 ( 7,840.00 ) Kolkata 261 ( 7.81 ) 2,609 ( 78.10 ) 260,910 ( 7,810.00 ) Mumbai 261 ( 7.82 ) 2,613 ( 78.20 ) 261,260 ( 7,820.00 ) Pune 261 ( 7.82 ) 2,613 ( 78.20 ) 261,260 ( 7,820.00 ) Surat 262 ( 7.83 ) 2,616 ( 78.30 ) 261,610 ( 7,830.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Silver: