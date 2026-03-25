Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 25 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹234, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹234,480, reflecting a gain of 4.52% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,345. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 234 224 10.14 4.52% 10 gm 2,345 2,243 101.40 4.52% 1 Kg 234,480 224,340 10,140.00 4.52% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver advanced about 4% to near $74 per troy ounce on Wednesday, marking a third consecutive session of gains. The rally was supported by optimism over potential de-escalation in West Asia, following reports that the US is pursuing diplomatic talks with Iran, including a proposed 15-point plan and a possible one-month ceasefire.

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Sentiment remained positive despite the deployment of around 2,000 US troops to the region and ongoing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Earlier, silver had dropped as much as 37% from its March peak due to inflationary pressures from elevated energy prices and expectations of prolonged higher interest rates. Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr indicated rates may stay elevated to contain inflation.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 235 ( 10.17 ) 2,348 ( 101.70 ) 234,790 ( 10,170.00 ) Bangalore 235 ( 10.16 ) 2,347 ( 101.60 ) 234,670 ( 10,160.00 ) Chennai 235 ( 10.18 ) 2,352 ( 101.80 ) 235,170 ( 10,180.00 ) Delhi 234 ( 10.13 ) 2,341 ( 101.30 ) 234,080 ( 10,130.00 ) Hyderabad 235 ( 10.17 ) 2,349 ( 101.70 ) 234,860 ( 10,170.00 ) Kolkata 234 ( 10.13 ) 2,342 ( 101.30 ) 234,170 ( 10,130.00 ) Mumbai 234 ( 10.14 ) 2,345 ( 101.40 ) 234,480 ( 10,140.00 ) Pune 234 ( 10.14 ) 2,345 ( 101.40 ) 234,480 ( 10,140.00 ) Surat 235 ( 10.16 ) 2,348 ( 101.60 ) 234,790 ( 10,160.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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