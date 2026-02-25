Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 25 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹266, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹265,850, reflecting a gain of 1.92% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,659. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 266 261 5.01 1.92% 10 gm 2,659 2,608 50.10 1.92% 1 Kg 265,850 260,840 5,010.00 1.92% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices pushed higher today on the back of increased safe-haven demand and geopolitical uncertainties. On Tuesday, the US began the collection of new 10% tariffs on global imports, but the White House is seeking to increase the same to 15%, according to a mix of media filings.

The looming tensions over tariffs weighed on sentiment, pushing the prices of the white metal higher. Also, the resumption of trading in the Chinese markets boosted the demand for silver.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 24th February 2026: Silver is down by 1.10%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

On the geopolitical side, the US and Iran are scheduled to hold talks in Geneva on Thursday. Further, markets continue to expect three quarter-point rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year, with no expectation of a rate cut in the upcoming meeting.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest that silver prices may see some elevation in the near term over tariff tensions and geopolitical uncertainties. The safe-haven demand for silver is expected to see a boost, while markets will continue to monitor the talks between the US and Iran for further developments in the prices of the white metal.

“MCX Silver March prices are likely to rebound to Rs 266,000/kg amid a bullish undertone in the international market too,” Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Gold Falls, Silver Rallies: MCX-COMEX divergence sparks fresh ETF action

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 266 ( 4.24 ) 2,662 ( 42.40 ) 266,200 ( 4,240.00 ) Bangalore 266 ( 5.02 ) 2,661 ( 50.20 ) 266,060 ( 5,020.00 ) Chennai 267 ( 5.03 ) 2,666 ( 50.30 ) 266,630 ( 5,030.00 ) Delhi 265 ( 5.00 ) 2,654 ( 50.00 ) 265,390 ( 5,000.00 ) Hyderabad 266 ( 5.02 ) 2,663 ( 50.20 ) 266,270 ( 5,020.00 ) Kolkata 266 ( 5.01 ) 2,655 ( 50.10 ) 265,500 ( 5,010.00 ) Mumbai 266 ( 5.01 ) 2,659 ( 50.10 ) 265,850 ( 5,010.00 ) Pune 266 ( 5.01 ) 2,659 ( 50.10 ) 265,850 ( 5,010.00 ) Surat 266 ( 5.02 ) 2,662 ( 50.20 ) 266,200 ( 5,020.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Silver: