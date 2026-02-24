Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 24 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹263, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹263,250, reflecting a loss of 1.10% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,633. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 263 266 2.93 1.10% 10 gm 2,633 2,662 29.30 1.10% 1 Kg 263,250 266,180 2,930.00 1.10% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices edged down today on the back of profit booking and a rebound in the dollar index. A strong dollar makes precious metals like silver more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

However, policy instability around tariffs continues to support the prices of the white metal, as the global logistics firm FedEx filed a lawsuit against the US government seeking a refund for the tariffs the company paid.

On the geopolitical front, US President Donald Trump has warned countries not to back out of their recently negotiated trade deals, saying that if they did, it would invite steeper duties. Additionally, markets continue to monitor US-Iran talks, which are scheduled to take place in Geneva from Thursday.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest silver prices may remain range-bound in the near term as markets focus on tariff tensions coupled with lingering geopolitical uncertainties. Trading in mainland Chinese markets has resumed after the Lunar New Year holiday, which is likely to help determine the future trajectory of silver prices. “MCX Silver March prices are likely to drop to Rs 261,000/kg during the intraday today,” Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 264 ( 2.38 ) 2,638 ( 23.80 ) 263,760 ( 2,380.00 ) Bangalore 263 ( 2.93 ) 2,635 ( 29.30 ) 263,460 ( 2,930.00 ) Chennai 264 ( 2.95 ) 2,640 ( 29.50 ) 264,010 ( 2,950.00 ) Delhi 263 ( 2.93 ) 2,628 ( 29.30 ) 262,790 ( 2,930.00 ) Hyderabad 264 ( 2.93 ) 2,637 ( 29.30 ) 263,670 ( 2,930.00 ) Kolkata 263 ( 2.93 ) 2,629 ( 29.30 ) 262,900 ( 2,930.00 ) Mumbai 263 ( 2.93 ) 2,633 ( 29.30 ) 263,250 ( 2,930.00 ) Pune 263 ( 2.93 ) 2,633 ( 29.30 ) 263,250 ( 2,930.00 ) Surat 264 ( 2.94 ) 2,636 ( 29.40 ) 263,600 ( 2,940.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

