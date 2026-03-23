Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 23 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹208, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹208,200, reflecting a loss of 8.50% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,082. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 208 228 19.34 8.50% 10 gm 2,082 2,275 193.40 8.50% 1 Kg 208,200 227,540 19,340.00 8.50% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices declined toward $66 per ounce on Monday, extending losses into a fourth straight week, with a sharp drop of over 15% recorded last week. Escalating Middle East tensions, particularly the ongoing Iran conflict, have heightened inflation risks through rising oil prices.

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This has shifted market expectations, with traders now pricing in a prolonged pause in monetary easing and potential rate hikes.

Outlook for Silver Investors

The Federal Reserve is increasingly expected to consider a rate increase by year-end, while other major central banks, including the ECB, BOE, and BOJ, maintained rates but signalled a tightening stance if inflationary pressures continue. “Traders are expecting a possible rate increase by the Fed toward year-end amid fears of persistent inflation.MCX Silver May futures are expected to drop to Rs 215,000/kg amid a sharp sell-off in the international markets,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 209 ( 19.34 ) 2,085 ( 193.40 ) 208,510 ( 19,340.00 ) Bangalore 208 ( 19.34 ) 2,084 ( 193.40 ) 208,380 ( 19,340.00 ) Chennai 209 ( 19.34 ) 2,089 ( 193.40 ) 208,870 ( 19,340.00 ) Delhi 208 ( 19.34 ) 2,078 ( 193.40 ) 207,810 ( 19,340.00 ) Hyderabad 209 ( 19.34 ) 2,086 ( 193.40 ) 208,560 ( 19,340.00 ) Kolkata 208 ( 19.34 ) 2,079 ( 193.40 ) 207,900 ( 19,340.00 ) Mumbai 208 ( 19.34 ) 2,082 ( 193.40 ) 208,200 ( 19,340.00 ) Pune 208 ( 19.34 ) 2,082 ( 193.40 ) 208,200 ( 19,340.00 ) Surat 209 ( 19.34 ) 2,085 ( 193.40 ) 208,510 ( 19,340.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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