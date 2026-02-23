Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 23 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹266, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹265,940, reflecting a gain of 5.19% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,659. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 266 253 13.13 5.19% 10 gm 2,659 2,528 131.30 5.19% 1 Kg 265,940 252,810 13,130.00 5.19% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices have gained momentum and are trending up today amid renewed tariff tensions, which lifted the safe-haven demand for the white metal. US President Donald Trump has raised global tariffs to 15% from 10% following the US Supreme Court’s rejection of his reciprocal tariffs.

Uncertainties lingering over tariff tensions have led to a swathe of countries withdrawing and stalling the finalisation of their trade deals with the US, thereby bolstering the safe-haven appeal of the white metal.

A soft US Dollar also lent support to silver prices, as a weak dollar makes precious metals like silver less expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby increasing demand.

On the geopolitical front, tensions between the US and Iran continue to soar. However, markets will focus on the next round of talks between the US and Iran, which is scheduled to take place in Geneva on Thursday.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts expect silver prices to rise in the near term due to economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Also, silver trading in mainland Asian markets is set to resume from Tuesday, which will help provide a clearer picture of the white metal’s future prices.

“Silver and other metals may see higher trading volumes this week as Chinese markets reopen following a long holiday. MCX Silver March prices are likely to appreciate to Rs 265,000/kg amid a bullish trend in the international markets,” Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said.

Reinforced expectations of additional rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve also continue to provide a bullish undertone for the white metal. Non-interest-yielding assets like silver tend to do well in lower interest rate environments.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 266 ( 12.67 ) 2,658 ( 126.70 ) 265,820 ( 12,670.00 ) Bangalore 266 ( 13.14 ) 2,662 ( 131.40 ) 266,150 ( 13,140.00 ) Chennai 267 ( 13.17 ) 2,667 ( 131.70 ) 266,720 ( 13,170.00 ) Delhi 265 ( 13.11 ) 2,655 ( 131.10 ) 265,490 ( 13,110.00 ) Hyderabad 266 ( 13.16 ) 2,664 ( 131.60 ) 266,370 ( 13,160.00 ) Kolkata 266 ( 13.11 ) 2,656 ( 131.10 ) 265,590 ( 13,110.00 ) Mumbai 266 ( 13.13 ) 2,659 ( 131.30 ) 265,940 ( 13,130.00 ) Pune 266 ( 13.13 ) 2,659 ( 131.30 ) 265,940 ( 13,130.00 ) Surat 266 ( 13.15 ) 2,663 ( 131.50 ) 266,300 ( 13,150.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

