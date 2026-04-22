Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 22 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹249, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹249,360, reflecting a gain of 1.53% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,494.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 249 246 3.75 1.53% 10 gm 2,494 2,456 37.50 1.53% 1 Kg 249,360 245,610 3,750.00 1.53% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver held below $78 per troy ounce on Wednesday after falling nearly 4% in the previous session, with prices now down about 17% since the conflict began.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 21st April 2026: Silver is down by 3.25%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

The collapse of US-Iran peace talks, despite a ceasefire extension, kept geopolitical uncertainty high, while the Strait of Hormuz remained closed amid ongoing tensions.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Additional pressure came from a stronger dollar following developments around the Federal Reserve leadership, where nominee Kevin Warsh signalled an independent and relatively hawkish stance. His remarks on addressing persistent inflation further weighed on silver, limiting its upside despite safe-haven demand factors.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 21st April 2026: Gold is down by 1.17%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 250 ( 3.78 ) 2,497 ( 37.80 ) 249,690 ( 3,780.00 ) Bangalore 250 ( 3.75 ) 2,496 ( 37.50 ) 249,550 ( 3,750.00 ) Chennai 250 ( 3.76 ) 2,501 ( 37.60 ) 250,080 ( 3,760.00 ) Delhi 249 ( 3.75 ) 2,489 ( 37.50 ) 248,930 ( 3,750.00 ) Hyderabad 250 ( 3.76 ) 2,498 ( 37.60 ) 249,750 ( 3,760.00 ) Kolkata 249 ( 3.75 ) 2,490 ( 37.50 ) 249,030 ( 3,750.00 ) Mumbai 249 ( 3.75 ) 2,494 ( 37.50 ) 249,360 ( 3,750.00 ) Pune 249 ( 3.75 ) 2,494 ( 37.50 ) 249,360 ( 3,750.00 ) Surat 250 ( 3.76 ) 2,497 ( 37.60 ) 249,690 ( 3,760.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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