Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 20 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹267, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹267,080, reflecting a loss of 1.26% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,671.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 267 271 3.42 1.26% 10 gm 2,671 2,705 34.20 1.26% 1 Kg 267,080 270,500 3,420.00 1.26% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices fell sharply on Tuesday and dropped over 5% to settle below $74. The selloff was driven by a sharp rise in US Treasury yields to fresh 16-year highs and a stronger dollar, which climbed to a six-week high near 99.4.

ALSO READ Gold hits 6-week low, silver plummets 6% as investors brace for prolonged high US interest rates

Persistent inflation concerns linked to elevated crude oil prices continued to weigh on bullion, as markets increasingly priced in a tighter global monetary policy outlook.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran also remained elevated after negotiations over uranium enrichment showed little progress. Meanwhile, stronger US economic data and rising inflation readings, with CPI at 3.8% and PPI at 6%, pushed the 30-year Treasury yield above 5%.

ALSO READ Gold hits 6-week low, silver plummets 6% as investors brace for prolonged high US interest rates

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 268 ( 3.25 ) 2,676 ( 32.50 ) 267,600 ( 3,250.00 ) Bangalore 267 ( 3.42 ) 2,673 ( 34.20 ) 267,290 ( 3,420.00 ) Chennai 268 ( 3.42 ) 2,679 ( 34.20 ) 267,860 ( 3,420.00 ) Delhi 267 ( 3.41 ) 2,666 ( 34.10 ) 266,620 ( 3,410.00 ) Hyderabad 268 ( 3.41 ) 2,675 ( 34.10 ) 267,510 ( 3,410.00 ) Kolkata 267 ( 3.41 ) 2,667 ( 34.10 ) 266,730 ( 3,410.00 ) Mumbai 267 ( 3.42 ) 2,671 ( 34.20 ) 267,080 ( 3,420.00 ) Pune 267 ( 3.42 ) 2,671 ( 34.20 ) 267,080 ( 3,420.00 ) Surat 267 ( 3.41 ) 2,674 ( 34.10 ) 267,440 ( 3,410.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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