Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 20 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹238, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹237,600, reflecting a gain of 2.58% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,376. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 238 232 5.97 2.58% 10 gm 2,376 2,316 59.70 2.58% 1 Kg 237,600 231,630 5,970.00 2.58% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver traded above $73 per troy ounce on COMEX, but remained on track for a third straight weekly loss as rising energy prices linked to West Asia tensions intensified inflation fears. Investors shifted toward the dollar and Treasuries, pressuring precious metals.

The Federal Reserve held rates steady and indicated cuts may be delayed until inflation clearly declines, with expectations now pushed to 2027.

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Meanwhile, the ECB, BOE, and BOJ also maintained rates but adopted hawkish tones. Markets are currently pricing in two additional rate hikes, each from the ECB and BOE, this year, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Markets have now pushed back Fed easing expectations to 2027 and are pricing in two rate hikes each from the ECB and BOE this year, further dampening precious metals’ appeal. “MCX Silver May futures are likely to rebound to Rs 2.34 lakh per kilogram as it may rebound after yesterday’s 7% fall,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 238 ( 5.99 ) 2,379 ( 59.90 ) 237,920 ( 5,990.00 ) Bangalore 238 ( 5.98 ) 2,378 ( 59.80 ) 237,790 ( 5,980.00 ) Chennai 238 ( 6.00 ) 2,383 ( 60.00 ) 238,300 ( 6,000.00 ) Delhi 237 ( 5.97 ) 2,372 ( 59.70 ) 237,200 ( 5,970.00 ) Hyderabad 238 ( 5.99 ) 2,380 ( 59.90 ) 237,980 ( 5,990.00 ) Kolkata 237 ( 5.97 ) 2,373 ( 59.70 ) 237,290 ( 5,970.00 ) Mumbai 238 ( 5.97 ) 2,376 ( 59.70 ) 237,600 ( 5,970.00 ) Pune 238 ( 5.97 ) 2,376 ( 59.70 ) 237,600 ( 5,970.00 ) Surat 238 ( 5.99 ) 2,379 ( 59.90 ) 237,920 ( 5,990.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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