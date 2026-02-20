Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 20 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹251, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹250,770, reflecting a gain of 3.59% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,508. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 251 242 8.69 3.59% 10 gm 2,508 2,421 86.90 3.59% 1 Kg 250,770 242,080 8,690.00 3.59% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

On Comex, Silver held above $78 per troy ounce on Friday, positioning for its first weekly gain in four weeks as geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran intensified. Trading volumes remained subdued with major Asian markets, including China, closed for the Lunar New Year.

President Donald Trump warned Tehran to secure a nuclear agreement or face consequences, while Iran signalled possible retaliation against US bases.

Outlook for Silver Investors

The metal had previously experienced a blowoff rally followed by a sharp selloff driven by speculative Chinese trading. Investors now focus on upcoming US data, while FOMC minutes highlighted divisions over potential further rate hikes if inflation persists.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 251 ( 8.78 ) 2,512 ( 87.80 ) 251,180 ( 8,780.00 ) Bangalore 251 ( 8.70 ) 2,510 ( 87.00 ) 250,970 ( 8,700.00 ) Chennai 252 ( 8.72 ) 2,515 ( 87.20 ) 251,500 ( 8,720.00 ) Delhi 250 ( 8.68 ) 2,503 ( 86.80 ) 250,340 ( 8,680.00 ) Hyderabad 251 ( 8.71 ) 2,512 ( 87.10 ) 251,170 ( 8,710.00 ) Kolkata 250 ( 8.68 ) 2,504 ( 86.80 ) 250,440 ( 8,680.00 ) Mumbai 251 ( 8.69 ) 2,508 ( 86.90 ) 250,770 ( 8,690.00 ) Pune 251 ( 8.69 ) 2,508 ( 86.90 ) 250,770 ( 8,690.00 ) Surat 251 ( 8.70 ) 2,511 ( 87.00 ) 251,100 ( 8,700.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

