Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 1 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹243, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹243,420, reflecting a gain of 0.70% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,434. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 243 242 1.69 0.70% 10 gm 2,434 2,417 16.90 0.70% 1 Kg 243,420 241,730 1,690.00 0.70% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending sideways on signs of de-escalation in Middle East tensions and a slip in the dollar index. US President Donald Trump said that Washington plans to wrap up the war and leave Iran within the next two to three weeks, which likely weighed on investor sentiment as the dollar index slipped a bit from its record high levels.

However, the white metal declined by more than 20% in March, marking one of its worst monthly performances in over 15 years.

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Markets currently price in no rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve for this year. Previously, traders had forecast two rate cuts by the Fed for 2026. Low interest rates increase the appeal of non-interest-yielding assets.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts expect silver prices to remain range-bound in the near term over uncertainties surrounding the crucial waterway passage—the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of global oil flows. Elevated energy prices have reinforced hawkish stances by central banks globally, which has weighed on assets like silver.

The white metal is down nearly 40% from its January record highs. Markets will continue to monitor developments in the West Asia conflict for further cues.

“MCX Silver May futures may drop to Rs 239,000/kg amid weak sentiment in the world markets,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 243 ( 1.05 ) 2,431 ( 10.50 ) 243,100 ( 1,050.00 ) Bangalore 244 ( 1.69 ) 2,436 ( 16.90 ) 243,610 ( 1,690.00 ) Chennai 244 ( 1.70 ) 2,441 ( 17.00 ) 244,130 ( 1,700.00 ) Delhi 243 ( 1.69 ) 2,430 ( 16.90 ) 243,000 ( 1,690.00 ) Hyderabad 244 ( 1.69 ) 2,438 ( 16.90 ) 243,800 ( 1,690.00 ) Kolkata 243 ( 1.69 ) 2,431 ( 16.90 ) 243,100 ( 1,690.00 ) Mumbai 243 ( 1.69 ) 2,434 ( 16.90 ) 243,420 ( 1,690.00 ) Pune 243 ( 1.69 ) 2,434 ( 16.90 ) 243,420 ( 1,690.00 ) Surat 244 ( 1.69 ) 2,437 ( 16.90 ) 243,740 ( 1,690.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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