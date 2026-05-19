Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 19 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹274, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹273,510, reflecting a loss of 1.14% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,735.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 274 277 3.16 1.14% 10 gm 2,735 2,767 31.60 1.14% 1 Kg 273,510 276,670 3,160.00 1.14% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver gained over 2% to settle near $77.5 after touching a 10-day low around $73.8. Bullion initially remained under pressure as crude climbed to a 3-week high, lifting bond yields and inflation concerns.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 18th May 2026: Silver is up by 1.92%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Weak Chinese economic data also weighed on silver due to concerns over softer industrial demand. However, prices recovered as the US dollar weakened following reports of a possible waiver on Iranian oil sanctions and President Trump’s decision to delay a planned strike on Iran after diplomatic appeals from Gulf nations.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Today, spot silver briefly rose as elevated crude prices, firm bond yields, and sticky inflation capped gains ahead of FOMC minutes and flash PMI data.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 18th May 2026: Gold is up by 0.47%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 274 ( 3.14 ) 2,739 ( 31.40 ) 273,870 ( 3,140.00 ) Bangalore 274 ( 3.16 ) 2,737 ( 31.60 ) 273,730 ( 3,160.00 ) Chennai 274 ( 3.16 ) 2,743 ( 31.60 ) 274,310 ( 3,160.00 ) Delhi 273 ( 3.15 ) 2,730 ( 31.50 ) 273,040 ( 3,150.00 ) Hyderabad 274 ( 3.17 ) 2,739 ( 31.70 ) 273,940 ( 3,170.00 ) Kolkata 273 ( 3.15 ) 2,732 ( 31.50 ) 273,150 ( 3,150.00 ) Mumbai 274 ( 3.16 ) 2,735 ( 31.60 ) 273,510 ( 3,160.00 ) Pune 274 ( 3.16 ) 2,735 ( 31.60 ) 273,510 ( 3,160.00 ) Surat 274 ( 3.16 ) 2,739 ( 31.60 ) 273,870 ( 3,160.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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