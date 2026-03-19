Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 19 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹244, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹244,430, reflecting a loss of 1.33% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,444. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 244 248 3.29 1.33% 10 gm 2,444 2,477 32.90 1.33% 1 Kg 244,430 247,720 3,290.00 1.33% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver stabilised above $75 per troy ounce after falling nearly 5% in the prior session, as pressure from hawkish Federal Reserve signals and rising oil prices persisted.

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The Fed kept rates unchanged and highlighted inflation risks linked to the Iran conflict, projecting just one rate cut this year. US producer prices also exceeded expectations in February, reinforcing inflation concerns.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Iran launched missile strikes on a Qatari facility housing the world’s largest LNG export plant, one of several targets Tehran vowed to hit after an Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field. “MCX Silver May futures are likely to find support near Rs. 2.40 lakh per kilogram and a weak rupee to support a rebound,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 245 ( 2.60 ) 2,454 ( 26.00 ) 245,430 ( 2,600.00 ) Bangalore 245 ( 2.62 ) 2,453 ( 26.20 ) 245,300 ( 2,620.00 ) Chennai 246 ( 2.62 ) 2,458 ( 26.20 ) 245,820 ( 2,620.00 ) Delhi 245 ( 2.61 ) 2,447 ( 26.10 ) 244,680 ( 2,610.00 ) Hyderabad 245 ( 2.62 ) 2,455 ( 26.20 ) 245,490 ( 2,620.00 ) Kolkata 244 ( 3.29 ) 2,441 ( 32.90 ) 244,100 ( 3,290.00 ) Mumbai 244 ( 3.29 ) 2,444 ( 32.90 ) 244,430 ( 3,290.00 ) Pune 244 ( 3.29 ) 2,444 ( 32.90 ) 244,430 ( 3,290.00 ) Surat 245 ( 3.30 ) 2,448 ( 33.00 ) 244,750 ( 3,300.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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