Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 19 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹244, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹244,410, reflecting a gain of 0.51% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,444. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 244 243 1.23 0.51% 10 gm 2,444 2,432 12.30 0.51% 1 Kg 244,410 243,180 1,230.00 0.51% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

On COMEX, Silver held above $77 per troy ounce on Thursday, following a near 5% surge in the prior session, as investors balanced strong US economic data and a firmer dollar against supportive geopolitical risks.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting revealed a split among policymakers, with some favouring rate cuts if disinflation persists, while others preferred maintaining elevated rates and even considering further tightening if inflation remains sticky.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Traders slightly trimmed expectations for Fed rate cuts this year but still anticipate two 25 basis point reductions before year-end. MCX Silver March is expected to trade with a positive bias to Rs 2.44 lakh per kg, and for intraday today, Rs 2.40 lakh/kg is a strong support, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 246 ( 1.54 ) 2,458 ( 15.40 ) 245,810 ( 1,540.00 ) Bangalore 245 ( 1.24 ) 2,446 ( 12.40 ) 244,610 ( 1,240.00 ) Chennai 245 ( 1.23 ) 2,451 ( 12.30 ) 245,120 ( 1,230.00 ) Delhi 244 ( 1.23 ) 2,440 ( 12.30 ) 243,990 ( 1,230.00 ) Hyderabad 245 ( 1.23 ) 2,448 ( 12.30 ) 244,800 ( 1,230.00 ) Kolkata 244 ( 1.23 ) 2,441 ( 12.30 ) 244,090 ( 1,230.00 ) Mumbai 244 ( 1.23 ) 2,444 ( 12.30 ) 244,410 ( 1,230.00 ) Pune 244 ( 1.23 ) 2,444 ( 12.30 ) 244,410 ( 1,230.00 ) Surat 245 ( 1.23 ) 2,447 ( 12.30 ) 244,740 ( 1,230.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

