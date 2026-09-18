Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 18 September 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹239, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹239,490, reflecting a gain of 0.78% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,395.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 239 238 1.85 0.78% 10 gm 2,395 2,376 18.50 0.78% 1 Kg 239,490 237,640 1,850.00 0.78% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending up on the back of a weak dollar and a fall in oil prices. A soft greenback makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for other currency holders, thereby increasing demand. Crude oil prices retreated from recent highs as supply disruptions in the Middle East eased, with reports emerging that Saudi Arabia is likely to rework flows through the East-West pipeline.

Treasury yields also pulled back from multi-year highs, with US Treasury yields falling to nearly 4.93% after briefly exceeding 5%. This added to gains for the white metal, as lower interest rates increase the appeal of safe-haven assets.

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However, markets continue to monitor the Fed’s stance as the central bank signalled that a tighter monetary stance could be needed to contain inflation, which remains well above its target of 2%.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest silver may remain range-bound in the near term, with oil prices acting as a major driver for the price of the white metal. Markets will continue to assess the policy stance of central banks globally. Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 240 ( 1.88 ) 2,398 ( 18.80 ) 239,820 ( 1,880.00 ) Bangalore 240 ( 1.85 ) 2,397 ( 18.50 ) 239,680 ( 1,850.00 ) Chennai 240 ( 1.86 ) 2,402 ( 18.60 ) 240,190 ( 1,860.00 ) Delhi 239 ( 1.85 ) 2,391 ( 18.50 ) 239,080 ( 1,850.00 ) Hyderabad 240 ( 1.85 ) 2,399 ( 18.50 ) 239,870 ( 1,850.00 ) Kolkata 239 ( 1.84 ) 2,392 ( 18.40 ) 239,170 ( 1,840.00 ) Mumbai 239 ( 1.85 ) 2,395 ( 18.50 ) 239,490 ( 1,850.00 ) Pune 239 ( 1.85 ) 2,395 ( 18.50 ) 239,490 ( 1,850.00 ) Surat 240 ( 1.85 ) 2,398 ( 18.50 ) 239,810 ( 1,850.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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