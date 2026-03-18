Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 18 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹251, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹250,800, reflecting a loss of 1.05% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,508. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 251 253 2.67 1.05% 10 gm 2,508 2,535 26.70 1.05% 1 Kg 250,800 253,470 2,670.00 1.05% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver traded near $79 per troy ounce, holding losses from the previous session as investors awaited the latest US Federal Reserve policy decision while assessing inflation risks from the Iran conflict.

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The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, with traders focused on guidance from Chair Jerome Powell on how oil market volatility could influence future policy. Rising oil prices have heightened inflation concerns, with markets largely ruling out a near-term Fed rate cut and pricing in only a single reduction this year.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Additionally, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz persist, although Iran has allowed selective safe passage for certain vessels, preventing sharper disruptions in global supply flows. “MCX Silver May futures may drop to Rs 2.50 lakh per kilogram as sentiment in the world market is down,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 251 ( 2.66 ) 2,511 ( 26.60 ) 251,130 ( 2,660.00 ) Bangalore 251 ( 2.67 ) 2,510 ( 26.70 ) 251,000 ( 2,670.00 ) Chennai 252 ( 2.68 ) 2,515 ( 26.80 ) 251,530 ( 2,680.00 ) Delhi 250 ( 2.66 ) 2,504 ( 26.60 ) 250,370 ( 2,660.00 ) Hyderabad 251 ( 2.67 ) 2,512 ( 26.70 ) 251,200 ( 2,670.00 ) Kolkata 250 ( 2.67 ) 2,505 ( 26.70 ) 250,470 ( 2,670.00 ) Mumbai 251 ( 2.67 ) 2,508 ( 26.70 ) 250,800 ( 2,670.00 ) Pune 251 ( 2.67 ) 2,508 ( 26.70 ) 250,800 ( 2,670.00 ) Surat 251 ( 2.68 ) 2,511 ( 26.80 ) 251,130 ( 2,680.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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