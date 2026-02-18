Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 18 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹237, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹237,280, reflecting a gain of 2.80% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,373. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 237 231 6.46 2.80% 10 gm 2,373 2,308 64.60 2.80% 1 Kg 237,280 230,820 6,460.00 2.80% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Prices are under pressure as a result of low liquidity on account of holidays across Asia, combined with softer US inflation data to fuel expectations of future Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Also, speculators trimmed bullish bets last week in the precious metals, per the latest CFTC Commitment of Traders report. Non-commercial traders reduced their net long silver futures positions by 2,922 contracts to 22,955 as of February 9, 2026, a two-year low.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Markets are closely monitoring upcoming Fed commentary, FOMC minutes, and key GDP and PCE data for direction. Short-term demand softened due to China’s Lunar New Year holiday, while easing geopolitical tensions also reduced safe-haven appeal.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 238 ( 7.12 ) 2,376 ( 71.20 ) 237,590 ( 7,120.00 ) Bangalore 237 ( 6.47 ) 2,375 ( 64.70 ) 237,470 ( 6,470.00 ) Chennai 238 ( 6.48 ) 2,380 ( 64.80 ) 237,970 ( 6,480.00 ) Delhi 237 ( 6.45 ) 2,369 ( 64.50 ) 236,870 ( 6,450.00 ) Hyderabad 238 ( 6.47 ) 2,377 ( 64.70 ) 237,650 ( 6,470.00 ) Kolkata 237 ( 6.45 ) 2,370 ( 64.50 ) 236,960 ( 6,450.00 ) Mumbai 237 ( 6.46 ) 2,373 ( 64.60 ) 237,280 ( 6,460.00 ) Pune 237 ( 6.46 ) 2,373 ( 64.60 ) 237,280 ( 6,460.00 ) Surat 238 ( 6.47 ) 2,376 ( 64.70 ) 237,590 ( 6,470.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

