Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 17 September 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹234, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹233,660, reflecting a loss of 0.45% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,337.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 234 235 1.05 0.45% 10 gm 2,337 2,347 10.50 0.45% 1 Kg 233,660 234,710 1,050.00 0.45% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending down, tracking declines in gold, as the US Federal Reserve hiked key interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the policy rates within the 3.75%-4% range. Interest-yielding assets like bonds and currencies become more lucrative for investors, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.

Markets expect an additional rate hike by the Fed by year-end as inflation remains well above its target of 2%. However, silver received some support as oil prices eased amid concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East.

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The dollar index was also trending down, capping declines for the white metal.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest silver prices may remain range-bound in the near term as markets monitor developments in the West Asia conflict. Experts note that oil prices remain a crucial factor in determining the future trajectory of precious metals, as a slip in oil prices can help ease inflationary concerns.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 234 ( 1.14 ) 2,339 ( 11.40 ) 233,880 ( 1,140.00 ) Bangalore 234 ( 1.05 ) 2,338 ( 10.50 ) 233,840 ( 1,050.00 ) Chennai 234 ( 1.05 ) 2,343 ( 10.50 ) 234,340 ( 1,050.00 ) Delhi 233 ( 1.05 ) 2,333 ( 10.50 ) 233,260 ( 1,050.00 ) Hyderabad 234 ( 1.05 ) 2,340 ( 10.50 ) 234,030 ( 1,050.00 ) Kolkata 233 ( 1.05 ) 2,334 ( 10.50 ) 233,350 ( 1,050.00 ) Mumbai 234 ( 1.05 ) 2,337 ( 10.50 ) 233,660 ( 1,050.00 ) Pune 234 ( 1.05 ) 2,337 ( 10.50 ) 233,660 ( 1,050.00 ) Surat 234 ( 1.05 ) 2,340 ( 10.50 ) 233,970 ( 1,050.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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