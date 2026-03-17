Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 17 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹261, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹261,230, reflecting a gain of 1.88% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,612. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 261 256 4.82 1.88% 10 gm 2,612 2,564 48.20 1.88% 1 Kg 261,230 256,410 4,820.00 1.88% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices rose above $81 per ounce as weaker US Treasury yields and a softer dollar improved investor sentiment. Oil prices also retreated after several tankers passed safely through the Strait of Hormuz, easing immediate supply disruption fears.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 16th March 2026: Silver is down by 2.83%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that Iran continues to ship crude through the route while President Donald Trump seeks international cooperation to protect commercial traffic.

Investors are widely expecting the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged this week amid geopolitical uncertainties linked to the Iran war.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Fundamentally, silver remains supported by strong electronics demand and a projected 67 million-ounce global supply deficit expected in 2026.

“Silver’s gains are further underpinned by a projected 67 million-ounce supply deficit for 2026 and strong industrial demand from the electronics sector. MCX Silver May futures are likely to stay positive, and Rs 2.58 lakh per kilogram is the resistance for the intraday today,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 16th March 2026: Gold is down by 1.32%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 262 ( 4.83 ) 2,616 ( 48.30 ) 261,580 ( 4,830.00 ) Bangalore 261 ( 4.83 ) 2,614 ( 48.30 ) 261,440 ( 4,830.00 ) Chennai 262 ( 4.84 ) 2,620 ( 48.40 ) 261,990 ( 4,840.00 ) Delhi 261 ( 4.82 ) 2,608 ( 48.20 ) 260,780 ( 4,820.00 ) Hyderabad 262 ( 4.84 ) 2,617 ( 48.40 ) 261,650 ( 4,840.00 ) Kolkata 261 ( 4.82 ) 2,609 ( 48.20 ) 260,890 ( 4,820.00 ) Mumbai 261 ( 4.82 ) 2,612 ( 48.20 ) 261,230 ( 4,820.00 ) Pune 261 ( 4.82 ) 2,612 ( 48.20 ) 261,230 ( 4,820.00 ) Surat 262 ( 4.83 ) 2,616 ( 48.30 ) 261,580 ( 4,830.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Silver: