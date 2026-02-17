Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 17 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹233, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹233,040, reflecting a loss of 3.23% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,330. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 233 241 7.78 3.23% 10 gm 2,330 2,408 77.80 3.23% 1 Kg 233,040 240,820 7,780.00 3.23% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver fell more than 2% to below $76 per troy ounce on Tuesday, extending its three-week decline as trading volumes remained subdued due to holidays in China, Hong Kong and other Asian markets.

The metal had surged to a record above $120 in late January amid speculative buying by Chinese traders before sharply reversing to around $64 earlier this month as leveraged positions were unwound.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Authorities stepped in to limit market risks following the volatility. With US markets reopened, investor focus turns to the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes and the core PCE price index for policy direction. Markets currently anticipate a July rate cut, with growing odds of a June move.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 233 ( 8.00 ) 2,333 ( 80.00 ) 233,310 ( 8,000.00 ) Bangalore 233 ( 7.79 ) 2,332 ( 77.90 ) 233,220 ( 7,790.00 ) Chennai 234 ( 7.81 ) 2,337 ( 78.10 ) 233,710 ( 7,810.00 ) Delhi 233 ( 7.77 ) 2,326 ( 77.70 ) 232,630 ( 7,770.00 ) Hyderabad 233 ( 7.79 ) 2,334 ( 77.90 ) 233,410 ( 7,790.00 ) Kolkata 233 ( 7.77 ) 2,327 ( 77.70 ) 232,730 ( 7,770.00 ) Mumbai 233 ( 7.78 ) 2,330 ( 77.80 ) 233,040 ( 7,780.00 ) Pune 233 ( 7.78 ) 2,330 ( 77.80 ) 233,040 ( 7,780.00 ) Surat 233 ( 7.79 ) 2,334 ( 77.90 ) 233,350 ( 7,790.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

