Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 17 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹251, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹250,550, reflecting a gain of 0.66% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,506.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 251 249 1.65 0.66% 10 gm 2,506 2,489 16.50 0.66% 1 Kg 250,550 248,900 1,650.00 0.66% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver held steady near $79 per troy ounce and was on track for a fourth consecutive weekly advance, as prospects for a permanent ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran helped ease concerns over inflation and central bank rate hikes.

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President Donald Trump said Tehran had agreed to terms including abandoning ambitions for a nuclear weapon, supplying “free oil,” and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, although Iranian officials have yet to verify these claims. Despite this, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed under a dual blockade, while IMF Executive Director Fatih Birol cautioned that restoring a meaningful portion of disrupted oil and gas output could take up to two years.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Even so, oil prices have retreated sharply amid growing optimism over a potential Iran deal, easing inflationary pressures and dampening expectations of further rate hikes. “Silver is set to rise by about 4% this week and was nearly 30% above its March low. MCX Silver May futures are likely to remain elevated to Rs. 250,000/kg amid a positive momentum in the world markets,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 251 ( 1.65 ) 2,509 ( 16.50 ) 250,880 ( 1,650.00 ) Bangalore 251 ( 1.66 ) 2,508 ( 16.60 ) 250,750 ( 1,660.00 ) Chennai 251 ( 1.66 ) 2,513 ( 16.60 ) 251,280 ( 1,660.00 ) Delhi 250 ( 1.65 ) 2,501 ( 16.50 ) 250,120 ( 1,650.00 ) Hyderabad 251 ( 1.66 ) 2,510 ( 16.60 ) 250,950 ( 1,660.00 ) Kolkata 250 ( 1.65 ) 2,502 ( 16.50 ) 250,220 ( 1,650.00 ) Mumbai 251 ( 1.65 ) 2,506 ( 16.50 ) 250,550 ( 1,650.00 ) Pune 251 ( 1.65 ) 2,506 ( 16.50 ) 250,550 ( 1,650.00 ) Surat 251 ( 1.65 ) 2,509 ( 16.50 ) 250,880 ( 1,650.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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