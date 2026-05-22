Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 16 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹271, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹271,230, reflecting a loss of 6.87% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,712.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 271 291 20.00 6.87% 10 gm 2,712 2,912 200.00 6.87% 1 Kg 271,230 291,230 20,000.00 6.87% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver fell on Friday and was set to close the week largely unchanged as conflicting developments surrounding US-Iran negotiations kept investors cautious over inflation risks and future interest rate expectations.

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Tehran indicated the latest US proposal helped narrow differences between both sides, though reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader ordered enriched uranium stockpiles to remain domestically complicated discussions over dismantling the nuclear program.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Additional concerns emerged after reports that Iran discussed a permanent Strait of Hormuz toll system with Oman, an idea rejected by President Donald Trump. Despite recent stability, gold prices remain nearly 33% lower from its near-term high amid fears that rising energy-driven inflation could force central banks toward tighter monetary policy.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 272 ( 20.02 ) 2,716 ( 200.20 ) 271,590 ( 20,020.00 ) Bangalore 271 ( 20.02 ) 2,714 ( 200.20 ) 271,440 ( 20,020.00 ) Chennai 272 ( 20.06 ) 2,720 ( 200.60 ) 272,020 ( 20,060.00 ) Delhi 271 ( 19.97 ) 2,708 ( 199.70 ) 270,760 ( 19,970.00 ) Hyderabad 272 ( 20.03 ) 2,717 ( 200.30 ) 271,660 ( 20,030.00 ) Kolkata 271 ( 19.97 ) 2,709 ( 199.70 ) 270,870 ( 19,970.00 ) Mumbai 271 ( 20.00 ) 2,712 ( 200.00 ) 271,230 ( 20,000.00 ) Pune 271 ( 20.00 ) 2,712 ( 200.00 ) 271,230 ( 20,000.00 ) Surat 272 ( 20.02 ) 2,716 ( 200.20 ) 271,590 ( 20,020.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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