Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 16 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹241, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹241,200, reflecting a loss of 1.80% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,412. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 241 246 4.41 1.80% 10 gm 2,412 2,456 44.10 1.80% 1 Kg 241,200 245,610 4,410.00 1.80% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending down amid subdued trading volumes in international markets. US markets are closed for the Presidents Day holiday, while Chinese mainland markets are closed over the start of the country’s Lunar New Year, on the back of which trading has remained thin as both countries are major consumers of the white metal.

Markets are now pricing in a rate cut in July by the US Federal Reserve. Non-interest-yielding assets like gold and silver tend to do well in lower interest-rate environments.

Over the past weeks, prices have crashed by over 50% from their record high of $120/oz as traders unwinded their speculative positions.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts expect silver prices to see a further drop amid weak sentiment in global markets. Markets are currently eyeing two rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year, which is expected to help provide support for silver prices. Investors now await the minutes of the Fed’s meeting and key US economic data, which will help provide a clearer picture of the Fed’s future policy stance.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 241 ( 4.68 ) 2,412 ( 46.80 ) 241,240 ( 4,680.00 ) Bangalore 241 ( 4.41 ) 2,414 ( 44.10 ) 241,390 ( 4,410.00 ) Chennai 242 ( 4.42 ) 2,419 ( 44.20 ) 241,900 ( 4,420.00 ) Delhi 241 ( 4.41 ) 2,408 ( 44.10 ) 240,780 ( 4,410.00 ) Hyderabad 242 ( 4.42 ) 2,416 ( 44.20 ) 241,580 ( 4,420.00 ) Kolkata 241 ( 4.40 ) 2,409 ( 44.00 ) 240,880 ( 4,400.00 ) Mumbai 241 ( 4.41 ) 2,412 ( 44.10 ) 241,200 ( 4,410.00 ) Pune 241 ( 4.41 ) 2,412 ( 44.10 ) 241,200 ( 4,410.00 ) Surat 242 ( 4.42 ) 2,415 ( 44.20 ) 241,520 ( 4,420.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

