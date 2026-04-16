Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 16 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹255, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹255,170, reflecting a gain of 1.22% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,552. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 255 252 3.08 1.22% 10 gm 2,552 2,521 30.80 1.22% 1 Kg 255,170 252,090 3,080.00 1.22% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are gaining momentum, nearing their one-month high levels on a weak dollar and hopes of renewed negotiations between the US and Iran. A soft dollar makes assets like silver less expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby aiding demand.

Potential hopes over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, if an agreement is reached, boosted the sentiment for the white metal.

This diplomatic progress in the prolonged Middle East tensions helped lower inflationary pressures and provided a relief for oil prices which slipped from their record high levels. This development has also reduced the expectations of tighter monetary policy.

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Few traders currently weigh in expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve for later this year against pre-war forecasts of two rate cuts.



Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts expect silver prices to extend gains in the near term over increased hopes of diplomatic talks between US and Iran, and a slip in oil prices. Optimism over reopening of the Hormuz route has also boosted the near term sentiment for the white metal.

Markets continue to monitor the progress in the West Asia conflict for further cues, which will direct the trajectory for silver prices. “MCX Silver May futures is likely to climb to Rs. 255,000/kg as momentum looks positive in the global markets too,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 256 ( 3.10 ) 2,555 ( 31.00 ) 255,510 ( 3,100.00 ) Bangalore 255 ( 3.08 ) 2,554 ( 30.80 ) 255,370 ( 3,080.00 ) Chennai 256 ( 3.08 ) 2,559 ( 30.80 ) 255,910 ( 3,080.00 ) Delhi 255 ( 3.07 ) 2,547 ( 30.70 ) 254,730 ( 3,070.00 ) Hyderabad 256 ( 3.09 ) 2,556 ( 30.90 ) 255,580 ( 3,090.00 ) Kolkata 255 ( 3.07 ) 2,548 ( 30.70 ) 254,830 ( 3,070.00 ) Mumbai 255 ( 3.08 ) 2,552 ( 30.80 ) 255,170 ( 3,080.00 ) Pune 255 ( 3.08 ) 2,552 ( 30.80 ) 255,170 ( 3,080.00 ) Surat 256 ( 3.08 ) 2,555 ( 30.80 ) 255,510 ( 3,080.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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