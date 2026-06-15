Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 15 June 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹253, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹252,910, reflecting a gain of 2.31% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,529.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 253 247 5.71 2.31% 10 gm 2,529 2,472 57.10 2.31% 1 Kg 252,910 247,200 5,710.00 2.31% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices witnessed a sharp recovery after the announcement of a US-Iran peace agreement. Silver surged 15.1% from $61.50 per ounce to $70.55 per ounce. The recovery reflects improved market sentiment and fresh buying interest as geopolitical tensions eased.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 12th June 2026: Silver is up by 1.76%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

However, traders remain cautious as the proposed peace treaty is scheduled to be signed in Switzerland on 19 June. Previous peace negotiations over the last three months failed to materialise, keeping markets sceptical.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Additionally, the US Federal Reserve meeting on 17 June will be closely watched for guidance on inflation and interest rates, with any hawkish stance potentially limiting further gains in precious metals.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 253 ( 5.72 ) 2,533 ( 57.20 ) 253,250 ( 5,720.00 ) Bangalore 253 ( 5.72 ) 2,531 ( 57.20 ) 253,110 ( 5,720.00 ) Chennai 254 ( 5.73 ) 2,537 ( 57.30 ) 253,650 ( 5,730.00 ) Delhi 252 ( 5.70 ) 2,525 ( 57.00 ) 252,470 ( 5,700.00 ) Hyderabad 253 ( 5.72 ) 2,533 ( 57.20 ) 253,310 ( 5,720.00 ) Kolkata 253 ( 5.71 ) 2,526 ( 57.10 ) 252,580 ( 5,710.00 ) Mumbai 253 ( 5.71 ) 2,529 ( 57.10 ) 252,910 ( 5,710.00 ) Pune 253 ( 5.71 ) 2,529 ( 57.10 ) 252,910 ( 5,710.00 ) Surat 253 ( 5.72 ) 2,533 ( 57.20 ) 253,250 ( 5,720.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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