Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 12 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹276, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹276,270, reflecting a loss of 0.69% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,763.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 276 278 1.92 0.69% 10 gm 2,763 2,782 19.20 0.69% 1 Kg 276,270 278,190 1,920.00 0.69% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices slipped 1.34% toward $84.80 a troy ounce on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as investors focused on rising inflation risks linked to escalating Middle East tensions and the prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ Silver prices hit 2-month high, surges 6% to $85.50 amid geopolitical jitters

Higher oil prices continued to support inflation concerns, while a stronger US dollar added pressure on bullion prices. President Donald Trump stated that the US-Iran ceasefire was on “massive life support” after rejecting Tehran’s latest peace proposal, increasing fears of extended disruption to the critical shipping route.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Reports suggested Trump may discuss restarting military operations and protecting commercial shipping through Hormuz with his national security team. Meanwhile, investors remained focused on upcoming US consumer inflation data for further direction on price pressures and monetary policy expectations.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 11th May 2026: Gold is up by 0.77%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 277 ( 1.83 ) 2,767 ( 18.30 ) 276,720 ( 1,830.00 ) Bangalore 276 ( 1.93 ) 2,765 ( 19.30 ) 276,480 ( 1,930.00 ) Chennai 277 ( 1.93 ) 2,771 ( 19.30 ) 277,070 ( 1,930.00 ) Delhi 276 ( 1.92 ) 2,758 ( 19.20 ) 275,790 ( 1,920.00 ) Hyderabad 277 ( 1.93 ) 2,767 ( 19.30 ) 276,700 ( 1,930.00 ) Kolkata 276 ( 1.92 ) 2,759 ( 19.20 ) 275,900 ( 1,920.00 ) Mumbai 276 ( 1.92 ) 2,763 ( 19.20 ) 276,270 ( 1,920.00 ) Pune 276 ( 1.92 ) 2,763 ( 19.20 ) 276,270 ( 1,920.00 ) Surat 277 ( 1.92 ) 2,766 ( 19.20 ) 276,630 ( 1,920.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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