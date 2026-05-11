Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 11 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹262, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹262,290, reflecting a gain of 0.15% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,623.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 262 262 0.39 0.15% 10 gm 2,623 2,619 3.90 0.15% 1 Kg 262,290 261,900 390.00 0.15% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices remained flat at $80.85 per troy ounce on Monday, reversing part of last week’s gains as geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns continued to dominate market sentiment.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 7th May 2026: Silver is up by 2.37%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s response to the US peace proposal as “totally unacceptable,” while reports suggested Tehran offered to relocate part of its enriched uranium stockpile abroad but refused to dismantle its nuclear facilities. Fresh attacks across the Middle East over the weekend also threatened the fragile ceasefire established in early April.

Outlook for Silver Investors

The continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz has kept energy prices elevated, intensifying inflation concerns globally. Rising inflation expectations strengthened views that central banks may raise interest rates further, pressuring non-yielding assets such as gold.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 263 ( 0.42 ) 2,626 ( 4.20 ) 262,640 ( 420.00 ) Bangalore 263 ( 0.40 ) 2,625 ( 4.00 ) 262,500 ( 400.00 ) Chennai 263 ( 0.40 ) 2,631 ( 4.00 ) 263,060 ( 400.00 ) Delhi 262 ( 0.40 ) 2,618 ( 4.00 ) 261,840 ( 400.00 ) Hyderabad 263 ( 0.40 ) 2,627 ( 4.00 ) 262,710 ( 400.00 ) Kolkata 262 ( 0.40 ) 2,620 ( 4.00 ) 261,950 ( 400.00 ) Mumbai 262 ( 0.39 ) 2,623 ( 3.90 ) 262,290 ( 390.00 ) Pune 262 ( 0.39 ) 2,623 ( 3.90 ) 262,290 ( 390.00 ) Surat 263 ( 0.40 ) 2,626 ( 4.00 ) 262,640 ( 400.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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