Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 11 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹268, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹268,260, reflecting a gain of 6.10% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,683. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 268 253 15.43 6.10% 10 gm 2,683 2,528 154.30 6.10% 1 Kg 268,260 252,830 15,430.00 6.10% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver advanced more than 1% to trade near $82 per troy ounce on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous session’s losses as weak US economic data lifted safe-haven demand. December retail sales unexpectedly showed no growth, underscoring mounting pressure on consumer spending.

In India, the festive and wedding season demand adds an extra layer of price support, as jewellers and retailers witness higher buying activity. On the other hand, silver—seen as both a precious and industrial metal—is being impacted by demand in electronics, renewable energy, and solar panel manufacturing.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Attention has now shifted to the delayed January jobs report, where a softer reading could further support precious metals. Markets are currently factoring in about 60 basis points of Federal Reserve rate cuts by year-end. At the same time, investors are rotating away from dollar-denominated assets amid policy uncertainty, although recent sharp rallies and sell-offs have kept volatility concerns elevated.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 269 ( 16.35 ) 2,686 ( 163.50 ) 268,620 ( 16,350.00 ) Bangalore 268 ( 15.44 ) 2,685 ( 154.40 ) 268,470 ( 15,440.00 ) Chennai 269 ( 15.48 ) 2,690 ( 154.80 ) 269,040 ( 15,480.00 ) Delhi 268 ( 15.41 ) 2,678 ( 154.10 ) 267,800 ( 15,410.00 ) Hyderabad 269 ( 15.46 ) 2,687 ( 154.60 ) 268,690 ( 15,460.00 ) Kolkata 268 ( 15.42 ) 2,679 ( 154.20 ) 267,910 ( 15,420.00 ) Mumbai 268 ( 15.43 ) 2,683 ( 154.30 ) 268,260 ( 15,430.00 ) Pune 268 ( 15.43 ) 2,683 ( 154.30 ) 268,260 ( 15,430.00 ) Surat 269 ( 15.46 ) 2,686 ( 154.60 ) 268,620 ( 15,460.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

