Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 10 June 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹235, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹235,120, reflecting a loss of 1.45% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,351.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 235 239 3.46 1.45% 10 gm 2,351 2,386 34.60 1.45% 1 Kg 235,120 238,580 3,460.00 1.45% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices tumbled more than 4% on Tuesday, settling at fresh 10-week lows near $65.3 per troy ounce, driven by broad-based liquidation across financial markets and rising expectations of a US Fed rate hike later this year following last week’s robust labour market data. Bullion also surrendered early gains after stronger-than-expected US existing home sales data.

ALSO READ Gold slips below $4,200, silver down 48% from January peak on Fed rate hike fears

Additionally, hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan, with reports indicating a potential 25-bps rate hike next week, and expectations of an ECB rate increase this week, further weighed on bullion. Today, Silver extended its loss amid renewed US-Iran tension.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Markets now await US CPI, and a stronger-than-expected inflation reading could pressure bullion further by supporting prolonged restrictive monetary policy, while softer data may revive safe-haven demand and rate-cut expectations.

ALSO READ Gold slips below $4,200, silver down 48% from January peak on Fed rate hike fears

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 235 ( 3.47 ) 2,354 ( 34.70 ) 235,430 ( 3,470.00 ) Bangalore 235 ( 3.47 ) 2,353 ( 34.70 ) 235,300 ( 3,470.00 ) Chennai 236 ( 3.47 ) 2,358 ( 34.70 ) 235,800 ( 3,470.00 ) Delhi 235 ( 3.46 ) 2,347 ( 34.60 ) 234,710 ( 3,460.00 ) Hyderabad 235 ( 3.47 ) 2,355 ( 34.70 ) 235,490 ( 3,470.00 ) Kolkata 235 ( 3.45 ) 2,348 ( 34.50 ) 234,810 ( 3,450.00 ) Mumbai 235 ( 3.46 ) 2,351 ( 34.60 ) 235,120 ( 3,460.00 ) Pune 235 ( 3.46 ) 2,351 ( 34.60 ) 235,120 ( 3,460.00 ) Surat 236 ( 3.28 ) 2,356 ( 32.80 ) 235,620 ( 3,280.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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