Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 10 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹260, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹260,490, reflecting a loss of 1.06% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,605. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 260 263 2.78 1.06% 10 gm 2,605 2,633 27.80 1.06% 1 Kg 260,490 263,270 2,780.00 1.06% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver slipped about 2% to trade below $82 per troy ounce, snapping a two-day rally as traders booked profits amid ongoing volatility in the precious metals market. The white metal is still down roughly 33% from its all-time high hit on January 29, just before a sharp selloff that erased nearly 50% of its value.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the extreme price swings were driven largely by Chinese traders, calling the recent surge a speculative blowoff.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Investors are now awaiting delayed US jobs and inflation data for clues on Federal Reserve policy. The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged in March, with two cuts priced in later this year. Gold, platinum and palladium also edged lower.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 261 ( 2.47 ) 2,608 ( 24.70 ) 260,840 ( 2,470.00 ) Bangalore 261 ( 2.78 ) 2,607 ( 27.80 ) 260,700 ( 2,780.00 ) Chennai 261 ( 2.79 ) 2,613 ( 27.90 ) 261,250 ( 2,790.00 ) Delhi 260 ( 2.78 ) 2,600 ( 27.80 ) 260,040 ( 2,780.00 ) Hyderabad 261 ( 2.78 ) 2,609 ( 27.80 ) 260,910 ( 2,780.00 ) Kolkata 260 ( 2.78 ) 2,602 ( 27.80 ) 260,150 ( 2,780.00 ) Mumbai 260 ( 2.78 ) 2,605 ( 27.80 ) 260,490 ( 2,780.00 ) Pune 260 ( 2.78 ) 2,605 ( 27.80 ) 260,490 ( 2,780.00 ) Surat 261 ( 2.78 ) 2,608 ( 27.80 ) 260,840 ( 2,780.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

