Silver Price Today in India (9th Feb 2026) Updates: After volatile sessions, silver prices seem to be holding some ground, as the prices of the white metal have extended some gains from their losses. The recovery comes on the back of a weak dollar. A soft dollar makes precious metals like gold and silver more expensive for other currency holders, thereby increasing demand.

In internationally, spot silver prices rebounded after plunging almost 40% from their January 29 record highs. On Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Silver March Futures are hovering near the Rs 2.61 lakh per kg levels. In the international markets, spot silver prices staged a recovery as it touched an intraday high of $82/oz mark.

In late January, silver prices surged to unprecedented heights, nearing the $120 per ounce.

However, there was a sharp correction within a week, and most analysts believe that the bulk of the speculative trade is out of the system. Long-term, they are still positive on silver.

What is weighing on silver prices?

One significant factor contributing to the steep decline in precious metal prices is the recovery of the US Dollar, which has gained strength since Kevin Warsh was nominated as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve. Warsh is well-known for his aggressive approach and his inclination towards stricter monetary policy.

Reducing geopolitical uncertainties is viewed as another significant element. On Friday, the United States and Iran engaged in discussions. Additionally, US President Donald Trump referred to his phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping as outstanding, which affected the allure of the safe-haven asset.

CME raised margins

Also, the CME Group (which manages COMEX) has raised margins on 5000 Silver Futures to 18% from the earlier 15%, which is adding pressure to silver prices.

Live Updates