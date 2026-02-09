Silver Price Today in India (9th Feb 2026) Updates: After volatile sessions, silver prices seem to be holding some ground, as the prices of the white metal have extended some gains from their losses. The recovery comes on the back of a weak dollar. A soft dollar makes precious metals like gold and silver more expensive for other currency holders, thereby increasing demand.
In internationally, spot silver prices rebounded after plunging almost 40% from their January 29 record highs. On Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Silver March Futures are hovering near the Rs 2.61 lakh per kg levels. In the international markets, spot silver prices staged a recovery as it touched an intraday high of $82/oz mark.
In late January, silver prices surged to unprecedented heights, nearing the $120 per ounce.
However, there was a sharp correction within a week, and most analysts believe that the bulk of the speculative trade is out of the system. Long-term, they are still positive on silver.
What is weighing on silver prices?
One significant factor contributing to the steep decline in precious metal prices is the recovery of the US Dollar, which has gained strength since Kevin Warsh was nominated as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve. Warsh is well-known for his aggressive approach and his inclination towards stricter monetary policy.
Reducing geopolitical uncertainties is viewed as another significant element. On Friday, the United States and Iran engaged in discussions. Additionally, US President Donald Trump referred to his phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping as outstanding, which affected the allure of the safe-haven asset.
CME raised margins
Also, the CME Group (which manages COMEX) has raised margins on 5000 Silver Futures to 18% from the earlier 15%, which is adding pressure to silver prices.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Experts remain bullish on silver till March
In international markets, spot silver is trading near the $80/oz mark, marking a recover of nearly 25% from its Friday intraday record low of $64/oz.
Experts have added that they remain bullish on the near term trajectory of the white metal citing heavy industrial demand for silver. They have added that the prices of silver are expected to remain elevated till March
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: MCX Silver up 2%
On MCX, the March delivery contract of silver was trading at Rs 2,54,700 per kg, up 1.92% as of 04:55 pm (IST)
In international markets, spot silver is trading at the $79/oz levels, down from its intraday high of $82/oz
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Ole Hansen explains Silver down on China' bursting speculative bubble
Commodity Analysts Ole Hansen, in a social media post on X explained that the speculative trading for silvers futures in China has declined ahead of the Lunar New Year Holiday.
He added that volume of contracts being traded, and open interest are declining.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Spot silver at $79/oz
In the international market, spot silver was trading at the $79/oz levels, seeing some downturn from its intraday highs of $82/oz.
On MCX, the March delivery contract of silver was trading at Rs 2,55,988 per kg, up 2.44%.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Analyst says silver up on domestic buying interest
"Silver remained more volatile, reflecting speculative flows and short-term profit-booking," Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk said.
He added that domestic buying interest and international cues lifted prices, while profit-taking was seen near intra-day highs. Near-term consolidation is likely, with key support levels for silver at ₹2.40–2.45 lakh. Overall, market sentiment remains cautiously bullish amid ongoing macro uncertainty, the analyst said.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Spot silver at $82/oz, MCX Silver futures at Rs 2.61 lakh/kg
In international markets, spot silver has once again crossed the $82/oz mark and is up 5.31% on day. On MCX, the March delivery contract of silver is trading at Rs 2,61,500 per kg, up 4.65% as of 2:05 pm (IST)
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver extends gains as on pressured yen
The sentiment surrounding silver also improved following the win of Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as it reinforced the expectations of expansionary fiscal policy and added pressure on the yen.
On MCX the March delivery contract of silver was trading at Rs 2,61,311 per kg, up 4.57% as of 1:40 pm (IST). In the international market, spot silver is up nearly 5% on day, trading near the ends of $81/oz mark.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver ETFs gain momentum as prices firm
Silver ETFs mirrored the strength seen in MCX and COMEX prices. Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 24.85 with a one-day gain of 8.99%, while Nippon India Silver ETF moved to Rs 244.63 after rising 8.99%. Zerodha Silver ETF was seen at Rs 25.93, up 8.95%, and Groww Silver ETF traded at Rs 25.06 with an 8.81% increase. UTI Silver ETF climbed to Rs 247.32 with a 9.15% gain, 360 ONE Silver ETF stood at Rs 251.72 after rising 9.08%, and HDFC Silver ETF traded at Rs 245.18 with a 9.01% rise.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Jigar Trivedi says silver gaining on Japan PM's victory
Explaining the recovery in silver Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities said, " Silver rose more than 4% toward $82/oz on Monday, following a 10% jump in the previous session, as traders continued to buy the precious metal after a historic selloff that erased nearly half of its value."
He added that investors also responded to the landslide victory of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s ruling coalition in Japan’s weekend elections, which paves the way for her expansionary fiscal policies. Meanwhile, the US and Iran held talks in Oman on Friday in an effort to ease tensions, though Tehran maintained its refusal to halt nuclear fuel enrichment.
Trivedi said that the future trajectory of silver would be directed by the key US jobs and inflation reports scheduled for later this week, which will help give guidance on Federal Reserve policy.
Further, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attributed last week’s extreme swings in precious metals to Chinese traders, describing the recent top as a speculative blowoff . "MCX Silver March prices are likely to stay elevated and Rs 260,000/kg is a resistance going ahead, "the analyst said.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: MCX Silver trading at Rs 2.61 lakh/kg
On MCX, the most-active March contract of silver was up 4.58% trading at Rs 2,61,345 per kg as of 11:52 am (IST). Analyst have said that in the near term MCX silver futures prices are likely to stay elevated.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Analyst say MCX Silver trading in the Rs 2.5-2.7 lakh zone
Commenting on the outlook for silver, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said,
" MCX Silver futures are trading near the ₹2,50,000–₹2,70,000 zone after a sharp correction from record highs around ₹4,20,000. While the long-term bullish structure remains intact, the steep pullback has pushed prices below major moving averages, indicating short-term bearish pressure and an ongoing corrective phase."
He added that strong buying interest is evident in the ₹2,25,000–₹2,60,000 support band, aligned with prior swing lows and longer-term structural support.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Spot silver rises on weak dollar
In the international markets, spot silver is up 5% in the Asian trade, trading near the $82/oz marks. Silver prices extended gains on the back of a soft dollar. A weak dollar makes precious metals like gold and silver less expensive for oversee currency holders, thereby aiding demand.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: MCX March Futures see sharp rebound
MCX Silver March Futures see a sharp surge in Monday's trade. Prices are nearly 4%, close to Rs 2.60 lakh/kg levels. The spot price of silver too has seen a striking upswing. Prices breached $81/0z in early Monday trade.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver prices rebound
Silver rose more than 4% toward $82 per ounce on Monday, following a 10% jump in the previous session, as traders continued to buy the precious metal after a historic sell-off that erased nearly half of its value. Investors also responded to the landslide victory of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s ruling coalition in Japan’s weekend elections, which paves the way for her expansionary fiscal policies. Meanwhile, the US and Iran held talks in Oman on Friday in an effort to ease tensions, though Tehran maintained its refusal to halt nuclear fuel enrichment.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: China hoarding Gold
China’s central bank continued adding to its gold reserves in January, marking the 15th consecutive month of purchases. According to the PBOC, total holdings rose slightly to 74.19 million fine troy ounces from 74.15 million a month earlier. The value of these reserves climbed sharply to $369.58 billion, up from $319.45 billion, reflecting higher global gold prices.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver surges 2% higher
Silver pushed higher again on Monday, climbing more than 2% toward the $80 mark on COMEX as investors extended aggressive buying after last week’s dramatic collapse. The metal had surged nearly 10% in the previous session, with bargain hunting emerging after prices briefly lost almost half their value during a historic selloff.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Comparison between 1980 and 2026 Silver unwind
The comparison with 1980 is largely about scale. That episode was driven by extreme leverage and concentrated positioning, ending with regulatory intervention. The 2026 selloff, by contrast, was broad-based—spread across hedge funds, ETFs, retail investors, and systematic strategies—with no single dominant player or policy clampdown.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Key trigger behind fall in Silver prices
After surging to record levels in January 2026, the inflection point came with a sudden repricing of US monetary expectations. A hawkish policy pivot lifted real yields by 40–50 bps and drove the Dollar Index (DXY) up over 2.5% in 7 days, reversing January’s risk-on narrative. Silver—historically exhibiting a 2.5–3x beta to real yields—reacted violently.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver's sharp sell-off triggers historical data comparison
Silver’s sharp selloff in early 2026—falling more than 40% from its late-January peak near $121/oz to around $70/oz—has revived comparisons with the metal’s historic collapses in 1980 (-65%) and 2011 (-35%). While the magnitude of the decline appears familiar, the underlying structure reflects a distinctly modern market dynamic driven by leverage, macro repricing, and rapid capital rotation rather than a breakdown in physical fundamentals.