Silver Price Today in India (18th Feb 2026) Live Updates: Gold and Silver prices maintained an extremely cautious stance in international as well as domestic markets. On MCX, Silver March Futures closed the last trading session 4.33% lower at Rs 2.29 lakh per kg levels, but surged 0.63% to Rs 2.30 lakh per kg. The futures contract with March delivery surged 3.4% to Rs 2.36 lakh per kg on MCX.

On COMEX, Silver fell as much as 6.3% to a low of $73.060 per troy ounce. In the morning, the prices further stretched 0.67% to trade at $72.865.

Prices are under pressure as a result of low liquidity on account of holidays across Asia, combined with softer US inflation data to fuel expectations of future Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Also, speculators trimmed bullish bets last week in the precious metals, per the latest CFTC Commitment of Traders report. Non-commercial traders reduced their net long silver futures positions by 2,922 contracts to 22,955 as of February 9, 2026, a two-year low. COMEX speculators similarly cut their net long gold positions significantly, signalling waning optimism, said Kaveri More, Commodity Analyst at Choice Broking.

What happened earlier?

In late January, silver prices surged to unprecedented heights, nearing the $120 per ounce. Analysts remarked that the increase in price was primarily fueled by strong investment demand, a weak US Dollar, and heightened expectations for interest rate reductions by the US Federal Reserve.

But soon there was a heavy sell-off in Silver from its recent highs. Adding to that, the CME Group (which manages COMEX) raised margins on 5000 Silver Futures to 18% from the earlier 15%.

