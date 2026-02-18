Silver Price Today in India (18th Feb 2026) Live Updates: Gold and Silver prices maintained an extremely cautious stance in international as well as domestic markets. On MCX, Silver March Futures closed the last trading session 4.33% lower at Rs 2.29 lakh per kg levels, but surged 0.63% to Rs 2.30 lakh per kg. The futures contract with March delivery surged 3.4% to Rs 2.36 lakh per kg on MCX.
On COMEX, Silver fell as much as 6.3% to a low of $73.060 per troy ounce. In the morning, the prices further stretched 0.67% to trade at $72.865.
Prices are under pressure as a result of low liquidity on account of holidays across Asia, combined with softer US inflation data to fuel expectations of future Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Also, speculators trimmed bullish bets last week in the precious metals, per the latest CFTC Commitment of Traders report. Non-commercial traders reduced their net long silver futures positions by 2,922 contracts to 22,955 as of February 9, 2026, a two-year low. COMEX speculators similarly cut their net long gold positions significantly, signalling waning optimism, said Kaveri More, Commodity Analyst at Choice Broking.
What happened earlier?
In late January, silver prices surged to unprecedented heights, nearing the $120 per ounce. Analysts remarked that the increase in price was primarily fueled by strong investment demand, a weak US Dollar, and heightened expectations for interest rate reductions by the US Federal Reserve.
But soon there was a heavy sell-off in Silver from its recent highs. Adding to that, the CME Group (which manages COMEX) raised margins on 5000 Silver Futures to 18% from the earlier 15%.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver nearing the $76/oz mark
On MCX, the March delivery contract for silver was trading at Rs 2,36,670 per kg, up 3.4% from its previous close.
In international markets, silver is now nearing the $76/oz mark.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver ETFs gain over steady prices
Gold and silver extended their upward run across domestic and global markets, with strong gains visible in futures and ETF alike.
Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 22.89, up 2.55%, while Nippon India Silver ETF stood at Rs 225.25 with a gain of 2.37%. Zerodha Silver ETF was at Rs 23.91, rising 2.35%, and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF traded at Rs 234.75, up 2.28%. HDFC Silver ETF moved to Rs 225.46 with a 2.72% increase, while Groww Silver ETF was at Rs 23.08, up 2.40%. Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF traded at Rs 234.75, gaining 2.36%, and SBI Silver ETF stood at Rs 230.45 with a 2.39% rise.
Read More: Silver outpaces Gold — MCX, COMEX rally lift ETFs across the board
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver futures steady over increased bets
Wednesday saw a relatively steady session for silver, as the silver futures on MCX rose Rs 7,667 to Rs 2,36,450 per kilogram. According to PTI, the prices rose as participants increased their bets.
The news agency added that fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices.
In international markets, spot silver was up nearly 3% on day trading near the $75/oz mark.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: MCX Silver futures up nearly 4%
In international markets, spot siler is currently trading at the ends of $75/oz mark.
On MCX, the March delivery contract for silver is up 3.74% trading at Rs 2,37,300 per kg.
Viewers are advised to check the official website of MCX for details on contract delivery, volume, expirations, etc.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Analyst say silver going through consolidation phase
Commenting on the price swings for gold and silver, Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk has said that the near term-sentiment over these precious metals remains cautious over the fear of a firmer US Dollar and uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's policy stance.
He added that safe-haven interest and ongoing central-bank buying continue to provide support on dips.
"Overall, the current price action is being viewed as consolidation within a broader corrective phase rather than a breakdown of the long-term bullish trend. Investors may consider staggered accumulation, while traders should remain cautious amid elevated volatility." Garg said.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Kotak Securities on precious metal's rebound
Spot Gold and silver rebounded to $4940/ounce and $76/oz respectively after two consecutive sessions of losses as traders look forward to FOMC meeting minutes, US Core PCE number and speeches by several Fed officials for clues on US monetary policy.
Recent FOMC commentary has been mixed as Fed Governor Michael Barr favours steady rates "for some time," while Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee sees cuts possible if inflation nears 2%. "Yesterday, Gold closed below $4,880/oz, while silver closed at $73.50, both slipped to one-week lows, weighed down by a stronger dollar and improved geopolitical sentiment after Iran signalled a 'general agreement' with the US on a potential nuclear deal," said Kaynat Chainwala, Assistant Vice President of Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Markets assess the possibility of rate cuts
Silver prices are holding steady as compared to recent lows, with mixed signals from Fed officials. Fed Governor Michael Barr has said that the central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged for some time.
However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee has said that the Fed could approve “several more” rate cuts later this year if inflation levels meet the central bank’s target.
Lower interest rates increase the appeal of non-interest-yielding assets like silver and gold.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: MCX Silver futures up 3%
In international markets, spot silver is currently trading near the $75/oz mark.
While on MCX, silver futures for march were up 3.53% from its previous close trading at Rs 2,36,837 per kg.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Ole Hansen says silver may inch towards $70/oz mark
Commodity Strategist, Ole S Hansen in a social media post on X, said that silver may face additional short-term weakness towards the $70/oz mark.
In his piece, Hansen explained that long-term fundamentals remain supportive, given the white metal’s high investment demand and its usage in solar photovoltaics.
https://twitter.com/Ole_S_Hansen/status/2023646231348519048?s=20
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver Futures rally on MCX
MCX Silver Futures are seeing a smart rally in intra-day trade. The prices are up over 3% in early session.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Analysts says silver may go back to previous highs
"COMEX Silver is trading near the $73–$80 zone after a steep correction from record highs above $121. While the broader bullish structure remains intact on higher timeframes, the sharp pullback has pushed prices below major moving averages, indicating short-term bearish pressure and an extended corrective phase." Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said.
He added that strong buying interest is visible in the $65–$70 support band, aligned with prior swing lows and long-term trend support. A sustained hold above this base, followed by a recovery and close above $85–$92, could reignite upside momentum toward $95–$105 and potentially retest previous highs.
He added thar the medium- to long-term outlook for silver remains constructive, supported by steady industrial demand and structural supply constraints, despite elevated volatility.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver outlook
"Silver dropped over 2% to below $76/oz as liquidity remained subdued amid market holidays in China, Hong Kong and other parts of Asia. Chinese traders had driven a speculative surge in precious metals in January before the dramatic reversal, prompting authorities to curb market risks through various measures. Silver surged to a record above $120 per ounce in late January, then tumbled to roughly $64 earlier this month as leveraged positions were unwound and investors liquidated holdings to cover losses elsewhere. With US markets back open, attention now shifts to the latest minutes from the Fed and the core PCE price index for clearer signals on the monetary policy trajectory," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.
"On Friday, silver rebounded nearly 3% after softer-than-expected US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Fed will begin easing later this year. Markets are currently pricing in a rate cut in July, with a strong probability of an earlier move in June. MCX Silver March prices are likely to decline to Rs 235,000/kg amid a weak sentiment in the global markets," he added.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Ole S Hansen says precious metals down over subdued Asian participation
Commodity Strategist, Ole Sloth Hansen noted that prices of gold and silver are under pressure, with subdued trading activity. In his article, he noted that the recent rally relied heavily on “Asian participation.”
“With the marginal buyer temporarily absent, metals are now struggling to regain momentum,” Hansen said in his piece. The expert noted that despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, prices for gold and silver remain muted, underscoring the heavy reliance on Asian participation.
Read More: Gold, silver steady in early trade: China’s Lunar New Year holiday weigh on demand
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: All eyes on US data today
According to Reuters, the US Federal Reserve could approve "several more" interest rate cuts this year if inflation resumes a decline to the central bank's 2% target, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Tuesday.
On the other hand, Fed Governor Michael Barr said that another central bank interest rate cut could come somewhere well down the road considering ongoing risks to the US inflation outlook.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Why is the volume low in Asian trade
A bunch of Asian markets are shut in trade today on account of Lunar New Year. This includes markets like China, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Another commodity market analyst and multi-asset investment specialist, Karel Mercx pointed out that, "silver is going much higher because it’s massively underallocated in investment portfolios."
He doesn't rule out a 10x move in silver prices going forward.
https://twitter.com/KarelMercx/status/2023830040677355615?s=20
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Chinese New Year Inflection point
Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth sees the Chinese New Year as the inflection point for the commodities market, especialli precious metals. He highlighted that "Gold continues to reprice against a structurally weakening fiat system. Silver, with its 8:1 mining ratio to gold, remains the monetary leverage. Pullbacks during a monetary transition are features — not bugs. They transfer metal from weak hands to strong hands. The allocation is what matters."
https://twitter.com/IJCarrasco/status/2023817703165690293?s=20
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: MCX Silver futures up 3%
In international markets, spot silver is currently trading near the $75/oz mark.
On MCX, the March delivery contract for silver is up 3.41% from its yesterday's close trading at Rs 2,36,588 per kg.
Silver prices remain subdued over thing trading activity in China, where mainland markets are close for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Is the current correction an opportunity to buy?
Silver prices are below the $75/troy ounce mark in the international market. Is the commodity a buy now? Well, according to commodity market expert and economist Peter Schiff,
"Gold is down over $100 now, trading below $4,900. Silver is down over $3, trading below $74. Pullbacks like this represent great buying opportunities. Some people don't have enough precious metals, while others don't have any position at all. Buy now!"
https://twitter.com/PeterSchiff/status/2023793665198657577?s=20
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Gold prices today
Gold steadied near $4,880 per ounce on Wednesday after two sessions of losses, as investors reassessed the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. Fed Governor Michael Barr signalled that interest rates should remain unchanged for some time until inflation moves closer to the 2% target.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver on a falling streak
On Tuesday, Silver fell more than 2% to below $76 per ounce, extending its three-week decline as trading volumes remained subdued due to holidays in China, Hong Kong and other Asian markets. The metal had surged to a record above $120 in late January amid speculative buying by Chinese traders before sharply reversing to around $64 earlier this month as leveraged positions were unwound.