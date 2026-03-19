Silver Price Today in India (3rd Feb 2026) Live Updates: Silver prices have seen a sharp 11% crash. The ongoing global economic worries.

In international trade, spot silver dropped 9.5% to $68.22 per ounce. In addition, silver futures fell 12% to $68.31. These moves pushed silver to multi-week lows.

Why is silver rate plunging

The current geopolitical tension in Iran and rising inflation fears have intensified selling pressure across both international and domestic markets for both precious metals, gold and silver.

Fed’s stance strengthens the dollar: The US Federal Reserve, in its March 18 meeting, held interest rates steady at 3.5%-3.75%. While a pause was expected, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary was more hawkish than anticipated.

Geopolitics and inflation weigh on demand: The combination of Middle East tension, a stronger dollar, and inflation concerns created a perfect storm for silver.

Domestic market mirrors global trend

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver fell Rs 25,500 per kilogram to Rs 2,22,234, marking the lowest level since late December.

Month-to-date, the white metal has lost about 21% of its value, putting it on track for a second consecutive monthly decline.

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