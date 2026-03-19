Gold, Silver Price Today LIVE: Gold plunges 5% as Gulf States liquidate reserves; Silver crashes 14%
Gold and silver prices crash on March 19, 2026 LIVE Updates: Silver nosedives 6.7% to Rs 2.31 lakh a kilogram after the US Fed holds rates steady. Get real-time MCX, COMEX updates and expert analysis on why precious metals are falling despite Middle East war tensions.
Silver Price Today in India (3rd Feb 2026) Live Updates: Silver prices have seen a sharp 11% crash. The ongoing global economic worries.
In international trade, spot silver dropped 9.5% to $68.22 per ounce. In addition, silver futures fell 12% to $68.31. These moves pushed silver to multi-week lows.
Why is silver rate plunging
The current geopolitical tension in Iran and rising inflation fears have intensified selling pressure across both international and domestic markets for both precious metals, gold and silver.
Fed’s stance strengthens the dollar: The US Federal Reserve, in its March 18 meeting, held interest rates steady at 3.5%-3.75%. While a pause was expected, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary was more hawkish than anticipated.
Geopolitics and inflation weigh on demand: The combination of Middle East tension, a stronger dollar, and inflation concerns created a perfect storm for silver.
Month-to-date, the white metal has lost about 21% of its value, putting it on track for a second consecutive monthly decline.
Live Updates
20:59 (IST)
19 Mar 2026
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver down on strong dollar
The dollar index spiked to the 100 mark in today's trade adding to the downside for precious metals like gold and silver. A strong dollar makes precious metals more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.
The rise in the dollar index comes as the West Asia conflict continues to see no signs of de-escalations. Hawkish stance of Fed with no signs of monetary policy easing, and inflationary shocks over the soaring oil and energy prices have pushed the dollar index to monthly high levels.
20:54 (IST)
19 Mar 2026
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver was at $120 in January
In late January 2026, silver prices surged to unprecedented heights, nearing the $120 per ounce. Ajay Kedia, Founder of Kedia Commodity Advisors, remarked that the increase in price was primarily fueled by strong investment demand, a weak US Dollar, and heightened expectations for interest rate reductions by the US Federal Reserve.
20:53 (IST)
19 Mar 2026
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Fed's hawkish tone drives the fall
Commenting on the fall in the prices of precious metals, Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities remarked that spot gold tumbled more than 3% to a near six-week low of $4,650 per ounce today, while silver slipped 7% below $70 per ounce, reversing early-session gains and marking a seventh consecutive loss.
The analyst added that the decline was largely driven by the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance. "With any potential easing now contingent on clear signs of moderating inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that rate cuts would not occur without progress in core inflation, while the economic impact of ongoing energy shocks remains uncertain," she said.
20:50 (IST)
19 Mar 2026
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver corrects over 9% on COMEX
The rate of silver has dropped by 9.33% to trade at $70.350 per troy ounce on the COMEX. The prices of silver have corrected by over 48% from their January highs, when they were trading at $120. Over the past days, the precious metal was trading for $85.620 an ounce, which 15% hgiher than today's price.
20:47 (IST)
19 Mar 2026
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver intra-day low $67/0z
Precious metals markets is seeing a sharp-sell off in Thursday's trade. In international markets silver tumbled silver which opened near th $76/oz mark tumbled down to an intra-day low of $67/oz, marking a fall of 13%.
Currently silver prices are trading in international markets near the $70/oz mark. In a social media post on X, financial publication, The Kobeissi Letter said that the fall in prices of precious metals comes as expectations of rate cuts are wiped out due to inflationary concerns and high oil and energy prices.
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Motilal Oswal on bullion
Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, bullion remained under pressure as markets focused on the likelihood of higher-for-longer interest rates amid persistent inflation risks, said Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The US-Israel conflict with Iran showed no signs of easing, following reports of an Israeli strike that killed senior Iranian official Ali Larijani and a subsequent attack on the world’s largest natural gas field shared by Iran and Qatar, keeping oil prices elevated above $100 per barrel.
20:30 (IST)
19 Mar 2026
Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver tumbles over 10%
The rate of silver tumbled more than 10% toward Rs 2.14 lakh per kilogram on MCX, marking the lowest level since mid-December, as aggressive central bank signals triggered a sharp sell-off in precious metals.
The US Federal Reserve kept rates steady at 3.50%–3.75% as expected, citing resilient growth, a stable labour market, and persistent inflation risks. This, along with geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia.