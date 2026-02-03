Silver Price Today in India (3rd Feb 2026) Live Updates: Silver rates continue to be in focus today (February 3) after the metal continued to extend losses following its steep fall. The white metal has been on a roller-coaster ride in recent weeks. This has kept the traders and investors on the edge.

Looking at its level, the precious and industrial metal has plunged sharply from a peak of Rs 4,20,000 per kilogram to around Rs 2,65,000. This marks a decline of more than 35%.

In early deals today, Silver prices are showing signs of a rebound. Spot silver has risen nearly 8% to $82.74, partially recovering from its recent steep fall.

Futures market adds pressure

One of the key reasons for the recent turbulence in silver was partly driven by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME. The exchange increased the initial margins on COMEX silver futures by more than 15% in late January 2026. This raised the cost of holding leveraged positions, prompting traders to reduce exposure quickly.

Industrial demand and global cues shape trends

Silver is not only a precious metal but also a working metal, with 50–55% of global demand coming from sectors like solar energy, electronics, automobiles, and electrical equipment. Expectations of tighter monetary policy by the United States Federal Reserve and risk aversion in commodity markets have further influenced trading.

With both industrial and investment demand affecting prices, investors will be closely monitoring the silver price.

