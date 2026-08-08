Here's the live share price of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces
|2.67
|2.67
|-16.81
|-29.78
|-48.19
|-14.32
|-19.94
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces has declined 48.19% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.68
|4.87
|10
|5.51
|5.43
|20
|7.13
|6.42
|50
|8.22
|7.74
|100
|8.96
|8.46
|200
|8.98
|8.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|Silver Pearl Hospita - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:39 PM IST IST
|Silver Pearl Hospita - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 26, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Silver Pearl Hospita - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|May 28, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Silver Pearl Hospita - Results - Audited Financial Results For HYE/YE March 31, 2026
|Apr 20, 2026, 03:54 PM IST IST
|Silver Pearl Hospita - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For YE March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101WB2011PLC158193 and registration number is 158193. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces is ₹5.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces is ₹3.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces are ₹5.00 and ₹5.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces is ₹9.65 and 52-week low of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces is ₹4.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.67% for the past month, -16.81% over 3 months, -48.19% over 1 year, -14.32% across 3 years, and -19.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces are 37.88 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global