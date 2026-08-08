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Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Share Price

NSE
BSE

SILVER PEARL HOSPITALITY & LUXURY SPACES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.00₹5.00
₹5.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.21₹9.65
₹5.00
Open Price
₹5.00
Prev. Close
₹5.00
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces		2.672.67-16.81-29.78-48.19-14.32-19.94
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces has declined 48.19% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.684.87
105.515.43
207.136.42
508.227.74
1008.968.46
2008.988.71

Source: Dion Global

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 06, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTSilver Pearl Hospita - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 04:39 PM IST ISTSilver Pearl Hospita - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 26, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTSilver Pearl Hospita - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
May 28, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTSilver Pearl Hospita - Results - Audited Financial Results For HYE/YE March 31, 2026
Apr 20, 2026, 03:54 PM IST ISTSilver Pearl Hospita - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For YE March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101WB2011PLC158193 and registration number is 158193. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Negi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subir Roy Choudhury
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Singh B Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshaya Eknath Naik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Share Price

What is the share price of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces is ₹5.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces?

The Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces?

The market cap of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces is ₹3.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces are ₹5.00 and ₹5.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces is ₹9.65 and 52-week low of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces is ₹4.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces performed historically in terms of returns?

The Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.67% for the past month, -16.81% over 3 months, -48.19% over 1 year, -14.32% across 3 years, and -19.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces are 37.88 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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