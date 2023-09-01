Follow Us

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SILVER PEARL HOSPITALITY & LUXURY SPACES LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.17 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.17₹8.17
₹8.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.90₹10.00
₹8.17
Open Price
₹8.17
Prev. Close
₹8.17
Volume
0

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.17
  • R28.17
  • R38.17
  • Pivot
    8.17
  • S18.17
  • S28.17
  • S38.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.268
  • 108.467.94
  • 208.547.94
  • 508.858
  • 1005.458.35
  • 2002.730

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
02.773.426.10-1.21-46.25-46.25
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. Share Holdings

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd.

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101WB2011PLC158193 and registration number is 158193. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Negi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subir Roy Choudhury
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Singh B Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshaya Eknath Naik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd.?

The market cap of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. is ₹6.42 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. is 0.48 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. is ₹8.17 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd. is ₹6.90 as on Aug 24, 2023.

