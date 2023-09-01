Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SILVER OAK COMMERCIALS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.35 Closed
-4.86-0.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.35₹2.55
₹2.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.02₹3.70
₹2.35
Open Price
₹2.40
Prev. Close
₹2.47
Volume
1,974

Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.48
  • R22.62
  • R32.68
  • Pivot
    2.42
  • S12.28
  • S22.22
  • S32.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.382.51
  • 102.382.58
  • 202.322.59
  • 502.32.54
  • 1002.42.56
  • 2003.072.63

Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-14.23-6.00-9.62-12.643.98-28.79-28.13
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. Share Holdings

Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Feb, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2018Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2018Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Feb, 2018Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Dec, 2017Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Silver Oak Commercials Ltd.

Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31504MH1985PLC035916 and registration number is 035916. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Rangnath Patil
    Director
  • Mr. Pravin Rangnath Patil
    Director
  • Mr. Bharath Mukund Patil
    Director

FAQs on Silver Oak Commercials Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd.?

The market cap of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is ₹.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is -0.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is ₹2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is ₹3.70 and 52-week low of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is ₹2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data