Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Feb, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Nov, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Feb, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Dec, 2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31504MH1985PLC035916 and registration number is 035916. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.
The market cap of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is ₹.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is -0.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is ₹2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is ₹3.70 and 52-week low of Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is ₹2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.