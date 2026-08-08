What is the share price of Silver Oak Commercials? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Oak Commercials is ₹6.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Silver Oak Commercials? The Silver Oak Commercials is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Oak Commercials? The market cap of Silver Oak Commercials is ₹1.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Silver Oak Commercials? Today’s highest and lowest price of Silver Oak Commercials are ₹6.91 and ₹6.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silver Oak Commercials? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Oak Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Oak Commercials is ₹10.15 and 52-week low of Silver Oak Commercials is ₹3.59 as on .

How has the Silver Oak Commercials performed historically in terms of returns? The Silver Oak Commercials has shown returns of 4.7% over the past day, 15.0% for the past month, 9.0% over 3 months, -6.76% over 1 year, 38.27% across 3 years, and 15.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silver Oak Commercials? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silver Oak Commercials are 0.00 and -0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global