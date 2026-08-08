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Silver Oak Commercials Share Price

NSE
BSE

SILVER OAK COMMERCIALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Silver Oak Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.90 Closed
4.70₹ 0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Silver Oak Commercials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.27₹6.91
₹6.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.59₹10.15
₹6.90
Open Price
₹6.59
Prev. Close
₹6.59
Volume
709

Source: Dion Global

Silver Oak Commercials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Silver Oak Commercials		9.5215.009.0029.21-6.7638.2715.14
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Silver Oak Commercials has declined 6.76% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Silver Oak Commercials has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Silver Oak Commercials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Silver Oak Commercials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.446.47
106.546.43
206.186.31
506.076.11
1005.665.98
2006.075.89

Source: Dion Global

Silver Oak Commercials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Silver Oak Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 85.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Silver Oak Commercials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Silver Oak Commercials fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Silver Oak Commercials

Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31504MH1985PLC035916 and registration number is 035916. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities relating to alteration, addition, repair, maintenance carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Rangnath Patil
    Director
  • Mr. Pravin Rangnath Patil
    Director
  • Mr. Bharath Mukund Patil
    Director

FAQs on Silver Oak Commercials Share Price

What is the share price of Silver Oak Commercials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Oak Commercials is ₹6.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Silver Oak Commercials?

The Silver Oak Commercials is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Oak Commercials?

The market cap of Silver Oak Commercials is ₹1.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Silver Oak Commercials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Silver Oak Commercials are ₹6.91 and ₹6.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silver Oak Commercials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Oak Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Oak Commercials is ₹10.15 and 52-week low of Silver Oak Commercials is ₹3.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Silver Oak Commercials performed historically in terms of returns?

The Silver Oak Commercials has shown returns of 4.7% over the past day, 15.0% for the past month, 9.0% over 3 months, -6.76% over 1 year, 38.27% across 3 years, and 15.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silver Oak Commercials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silver Oak Commercials are 0.00 and -0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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