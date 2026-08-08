Here's the live share price of Silver Oak Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Silver Oak Commercials
|9.52
|15.00
|9.00
|29.21
|-6.76
|38.27
|15.14
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Silver Oak Commercials has declined 6.76% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Silver Oak Commercials has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.44
|6.47
|10
|6.54
|6.43
|20
|6.18
|6.31
|50
|6.07
|6.11
|100
|5.66
|5.98
|200
|6.07
|5.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Silver Oak Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 85.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Silver Oak Commercials fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Silver Oak Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31504MH1985PLC035916 and registration number is 035916. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities relating to alteration, addition, repair, maintenance carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Oak Commercials is ₹6.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silver Oak Commercials is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Silver Oak Commercials is ₹1.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Silver Oak Commercials are ₹6.91 and ₹6.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Oak Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Oak Commercials is ₹10.15 and 52-week low of Silver Oak Commercials is ₹3.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silver Oak Commercials has shown returns of 4.7% over the past day, 15.0% for the past month, 9.0% over 3 months, -6.76% over 1 year, 38.27% across 3 years, and 15.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silver Oak Commercials are 0.00 and -0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global