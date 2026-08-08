Here's the live share price of Silver Oak (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Silver Oak (India)
|-2.12
|-3.26
|-14.20
|-19.37
|-48.83
|7.32
|9.13
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Silver Oak (India) has declined 48.83% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Silver Oak (India) has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|77.16
|77.81
|10
|77.75
|77.55
|20
|76.68
|77.41
|50
|78.51
|78.66
|100
|81.41
|82.32
|200
|89.83
|92.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Silver Oak (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Silver Oak (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Unaudited Financial Results For The 01St Quart
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Silver Oak (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Silver Oak (India) - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 01, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Silver Oak (India) - Submission Of Press Clipping Related To Extract Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results
|May 31, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Silver Oak (India) - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11531MP1984PLC002635 and registration number is 002635. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Oak (India) is ₹75.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silver Oak (India) is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Silver Oak (India) is ₹28.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Silver Oak (India) are ₹76.76 and ₹74.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Oak (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Oak (India) is ₹156.00 and 52-week low of Silver Oak (India) is ₹60.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silver Oak (India) has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -3.26% for the past month, -14.2% over 3 months, -48.83% over 1 year, 7.32% across 3 years, and 9.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silver Oak (India) are -16.10 and 4.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global