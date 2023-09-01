Follow Us

SILVER OAK (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | BSE
₹71.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Silver Oak (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.25₹71.25
₹71.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.25₹80.65
₹71.25
Open Price
₹71.25
Prev. Close
₹71.25
Volume
0

Silver Oak (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R171.25
  • R271.25
  • R371.25
  • Pivot
    71.25
  • S171.25
  • S271.25
  • S371.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.2269.34
  • 1037.5262.54
  • 2038.0155.02
  • 5038.5947.74
  • 10039.3844.73
  • 20040.1242.99

Silver Oak (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
048.6984.1165.5180.38690.79299.16
0.22-0.7815.5136.0724.7179.6865.66
2.48-2.546.075.88-6.7254.2712.11
1.31-12.467.646.9821.76209.14168.78
-2.90-4.5011.6838.2348.8848.8848.88
2.6723.8137.9585.99173.021,223.081,132.09
-2.91-7.92-11.665.751.62397.61382.18
2.06-4.6342.10172.12236.661,075.25183.43
2.340.397.088.85-1.9453.65-21.79
1.20-6.6012.1321.69-2.6168.7536.02
-5.6615.1858.56117.75592.691,535.29867.52
-0.97-16.3722.4340.04116.58233.33108.13
2.53-4.325.0910.42-10.5168.67-23.53
015.534.2216.9910.6251.5631.84
-1.53-9.444.7512.971.0951.70-17.54
8.09-4.1089.0980.82-49.634,385.244,385.24
27.56121.7282.0364.0093.48274.35141.40
11.1140.0742.5141.9448.65213.4544.68
4.076.545.91-16.1516.59151.7667.19
-6.8232.0027.7439.44-1.00155.48157.14

Silver Oak (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Silver Oak (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Silver Oak (India) Ltd.

Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11531MP1984PLC002635 and registration number is 002635. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shirish Jaltare
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kejriwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Leela Kalyani
    Director
  • Mr. Prakash Gadia
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Chibba
    Director & CEO

FAQs on Silver Oak (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Oak (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is ₹27.01 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Silver Oak (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is -22.06 and PB ratio of Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is -5.2 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Silver Oak (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is ₹71.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silver Oak (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Oak (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is ₹80.65 and 52-week low of Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is ₹32.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

