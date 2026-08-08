What is the share price of Silver Oak (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Oak (India) is ₹75.37 as on .

What kind of stock is Silver Oak (India)? The Silver Oak (India) is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Oak (India)? The market cap of Silver Oak (India) is ₹28.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Silver Oak (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Silver Oak (India) are ₹76.76 and ₹74.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silver Oak (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Oak (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Oak (India) is ₹156.00 and 52-week low of Silver Oak (India) is ₹60.04 as on .

How has the Silver Oak (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Silver Oak (India) has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -3.26% for the past month, -14.2% over 3 months, -48.83% over 1 year, 7.32% across 3 years, and 9.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silver Oak (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silver Oak (India) are -16.10 and 4.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global