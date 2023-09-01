Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|48.69
|84.11
|65.51
|80.38
|690.79
|299.16
|0.22
|-0.78
|15.51
|36.07
|24.71
|79.68
|65.66
|2.48
|-2.54
|6.07
|5.88
|-6.72
|54.27
|12.11
|1.31
|-12.46
|7.64
|6.98
|21.76
|209.14
|168.78
|-2.90
|-4.50
|11.68
|38.23
|48.88
|48.88
|48.88
|2.67
|23.81
|37.95
|85.99
|173.02
|1,223.08
|1,132.09
|-2.91
|-7.92
|-11.66
|5.75
|1.62
|397.61
|382.18
|2.06
|-4.63
|42.10
|172.12
|236.66
|1,075.25
|183.43
|2.34
|0.39
|7.08
|8.85
|-1.94
|53.65
|-21.79
|1.20
|-6.60
|12.13
|21.69
|-2.61
|68.75
|36.02
|-5.66
|15.18
|58.56
|117.75
|592.69
|1,535.29
|867.52
|-0.97
|-16.37
|22.43
|40.04
|116.58
|233.33
|108.13
|2.53
|-4.32
|5.09
|10.42
|-10.51
|68.67
|-23.53
|0
|15.53
|4.22
|16.99
|10.62
|51.56
|31.84
|-1.53
|-9.44
|4.75
|12.97
|1.09
|51.70
|-17.54
|8.09
|-4.10
|89.09
|80.82
|-49.63
|4,385.24
|4,385.24
|27.56
|121.72
|82.03
|64.00
|93.48
|274.35
|141.40
|11.11
|40.07
|42.51
|41.94
|48.65
|213.45
|44.68
|4.07
|6.54
|5.91
|-16.15
|16.59
|151.76
|67.19
|-6.82
|32.00
|27.74
|39.44
|-1.00
|155.48
|157.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11531MP1984PLC002635 and registration number is 002635. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is ₹27.01 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is -22.06 and PB ratio of Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is -5.2 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is ₹71.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Oak (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is ₹80.65 and 52-week low of Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is ₹32.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.