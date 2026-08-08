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Silver Oak (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SILVER OAK (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Silver Oak (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.37 Closed
-3.06₹ -2.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Silver Oak (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.40₹76.76
₹75.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.04₹156.00
₹75.37
Open Price
₹76.00
Prev. Close
₹77.75
Volume
1,167

Source: Dion Global

Silver Oak (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Silver Oak (India)		-2.12-3.26-14.20-19.37-48.837.329.13
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Silver Oak (India) has declined 48.83% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Silver Oak (India) has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Silver Oak (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Silver Oak (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
577.1677.81
1077.7577.55
2076.6877.41
5078.5178.66
10081.4182.32
20089.8392.91

Source: Dion Global

Silver Oak (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Silver Oak (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Silver Oak (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTSilver Oak (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Unaudited Financial Results For The 01St Quart
Jul 10, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTSilver Oak (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTSilver Oak (India) - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 01, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTSilver Oak (India) - Submission Of Press Clipping Related To Extract Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results
May 31, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTSilver Oak (India) - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Silver Oak (India)

Silver Oak (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11531MP1984PLC002635 and registration number is 002635. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shirish Jaltare
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kejriwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Leela Kalyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kumar Gadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Chibba
    Director

FAQs on Silver Oak (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Silver Oak (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Oak (India) is ₹75.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Silver Oak (India)?

The Silver Oak (India) is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Oak (India)?

The market cap of Silver Oak (India) is ₹28.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Silver Oak (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Silver Oak (India) are ₹76.76 and ₹74.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silver Oak (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Oak (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Oak (India) is ₹156.00 and 52-week low of Silver Oak (India) is ₹60.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Silver Oak (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Silver Oak (India) has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -3.26% for the past month, -14.2% over 3 months, -48.83% over 1 year, 7.32% across 3 years, and 9.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silver Oak (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silver Oak (India) are -16.10 and 4.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Silver Oak (India) News

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