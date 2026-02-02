Gold, Silver Price in India (2nd Feb 2026) Live Updates: Precious metals are in focus today (February 2) after a rebound in prices following one of the steepest single-day declines in more than a decade. Silver Futures remain volatie in trade. The prices are again sharply lower after a brief bounceback.

Gold and Silver under pressure

Spot gold is under pressure, sliding sharply in the latest session. Prices are currently at 4,561.62, marking a steep 6.78% drop.

The sharp movements come as investors react to global developments, including the U.S. President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair, strengthened the dollar and impacted sentiment in metals markets.

Gold and silver prices bounce back

Gold prices, which had fallen sharply in Friday’s session, regained some ground but remained under pressure due to a firm US dollar. Meanwhile, US gold futures also climbed, indicating a cautious optimism among traders. Silver rebounded sharply over 8% on Monday, reversing a brief 12% plunge in the previous session.

Gold-related stocks and imports remain under focuss after the Finance Ministry maintained the existing import duty in Budget 2026. Rising gold imports and their impact on India’s trade balance continue to be monitored, making the bullion market closely watched in the coming days.

Live Updates

Gold, Silver Rate Today Live Updates | MCX Gold Price Today | MCX Silver Rate Today Live on 2nd Feb 2026