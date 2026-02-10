The latest AMFI data indicated that Gold and Silver ETFs saw strong inflows in January despite the extreme price volatility. However, it’s a rather weak session on MCX for Gold and Silver Futures today. At the time of writing this report, the decline in silver was steeper than gold, both in domestic and overseas markets, while ETFs mirrored the underlying price action with broad-based losses across most schemes.

On the MCX, gold was trading at Rs 1,57,353, down 0.45% for the session, while silver stood at Rs 2,57,630, showing a sharper fall of 1.90%.

On the overseas market, COMEX, the last traded price for gold futures stood at $5,046.0 per ounce, showing a decline of $33.4, or 0.66% on the day. The last traded price for silver futures was $80.855 per ounce, down $1.379 marking a decline of 1.68% for the session.

Silver ETFs

Silver ETFs were firmly in the red during the session, tracking the sharp fall in MCX and COMEX silver prices. Kotak Silver ETF was trading at Rs 244.85, down 1.75%, while Mirae Asset Silver ETF stood at Rs 245.77, lower by 1.64%. 360 ONE Silver ETF changed hands at Rs 249.75, declining 1.30%, and Axis Silver ETF was trading at Rs 251.50, down 1.12%. Motilal Oswal Silver ETF was priced at Rs 248.85, slipping 1.05%, while HDFC Silver ETF traded at Rs 241.81, lower by 1.06%.

Bandhan Silver ETF was seen at Rs 252.92, down 0.81%, and SBI Silver ETF stood at Rs 247.36, falling 0.87%. Groww Silver ETF was trading at Rs 24.77, down 0.80%, while UTI Silver ETF slipped 0.83% to Rs 244.12. Nippon India Silver ETF traded at Rs 241.71, lower by 0.82%, DSP Silver ETF at Rs 243.70, down 0.75%, Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF at Rs 251.80, off 0.66%, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF at Rs 251.94, lower by 0.71%, and Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund at Rs 24.65, down 0.52%.

Gold ETFs

Gold ETFs showed relatively smaller declines compared with silver, though the trend remained mixed to negative across schemes. Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 128.76, down 0.55%, while Union Gold ETF stood at Rs 151.45, lower by 0.33%. Bandhan Gold ETF was priced at Rs 154.24, down 0.32%, and 360 ONE Gold ETF traded at Rs 151.05, slipping 0.20%. Quantum Gold ETF was seen at Rs 128.18, lower by 0.16%, while The Wealth Company Gold ETF traded at Rs 153.76, down 0.14%.

A few schemes were trading marginally higher despite the broader weakness. Invesco India Gold ETF was at Rs 13,445.70, up 0.45%, Axis Gold ETF traded at Rs 129.01, higher by 0.27%, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund stood at Rs 14.99, up 0.20%, Birla Sun Life Gold ETF was at Rs 136.00, rising 0.29%, ICICI Prudential Gold ETF traded at Rs 132.52, up 0.19%, Choice Gold ETF was at Rs 153.86, higher by 0.14%, Angel One Gold ETF stood at Rs 14.42, up 0.07%, Groww Gold ETF traded at Rs 15.12, higher by 0.13%, and Zerodha Gold ETF was priced at Rs 24.37, up 0.12%.

Gold, Silver ETFs see brisk demand in January

According to the AMFI monthly report for January 2026, Gold ETFs comprised 25 schemes with 1,14,37,218 folios. During the month, these funds mobilised Rs 24,351.58 crore, saw Rs 311.62 crore in repurchases or redemptions, and recorded a net inflow of Rs 24,039.96 crore. The net assets under management for Gold ETFs stood at Rs 1,84,276.96 crore, while the average AUM for January 2026 was Rs 1,50,380.66 crore.

ALSO READ NSE IPO Countdown: Unlisted shares rocket as board approves launch of mega issue

In the broader Other ETFs category, which includes silver ETFs, there were 289 schemes with 2,60,57,440 folios. Funds mobilised during January amounted to Rs 34,387.70 crore, redemptions were Rs 19,381.83 crore, and net inflows came in at Rs 15,005.87 crore. The net AUM for this category stood at Rs 9,97,350.41 crore, with an average AUM of Rs 9,79,921.33 crore for the month.