Here's the live share price of Silly Monks Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Silly Monks Entertainment
|4.67
|1.49
|-4.72
|-10.56
|-2.39
|-3.51
|-5.11
|Affle 3I
|3.76
|11.74
|10.54
|-0.25
|-15.61
|14.01
|14.60
|Prime Focus
|0.17
|22.18
|-6.56
|3.71
|83.39
|42.26
|38.22
|Sun TV Network
|-4.33
|-4.10
|-14.79
|-14.61
|-13.19
|-3.09
|-2.06
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.58
|21.15
|48.47
|67.26
|85.77
|22.93
|13.19
|PVR INOX
|2.25
|15.38
|8.43
|10.80
|8.30
|-10.28
|-3.80
|Saregama India
|-0.70
|12.83
|48.41
|47.98
|7.51
|9.16
|7.84
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-17.77
|-7.99
|-0.41
|1.60
|-17.86
|-26.36
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.40
|-5.26
|0.33
|12.93
|10.47
|26.71
|40.15
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.01
|-1.28
|-4.31
|-29.72
|-25.41
|-7.40
|-9.47
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.37
|-7.36
|-15.37
|-24.63
|-47.49
|-20.60
|-10.54
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.30
|-1.62
|-2.50
|-7.54
|-23.81
|-13.23
|-16.14
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|15.00
|19.53
|-2.29
|44.86
|44.86
|13.15
|7.69
|Signpost India
|-5.64
|-10.07
|-10.32
|27.08
|21.51
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Den Networks
|-0.33
|-5.20
|-3.05
|-6.85
|-24.63
|-12.87
|-12.11
|Balaji Telefilms
|2.52
|-5.87
|-30.27
|-9.18
|-14.31
|18.51
|5.08
|New Delhi Television
|-0.30
|-3.54
|-4.10
|-11.97
|-26.41
|-24.38
|4.24
|OnMobile Global
|9.92
|-5.07
|18.90
|37.34
|29.89
|-4.17
|-12.08
|TV Today Network
|0.87
|-9.21
|-3.11
|-7.61
|-18.74
|-18.07
|-17.13
|Aqylon Nexus
|5.65
|-35.71
|-47.34
|-85.76
|-78.56
|22.92
|3.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Silly Monks Entertainment has declined 2.39% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.61%), Prime Focus (83.39%), Sun TV Network (-13.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Silly Monks Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.60%) and Prime Focus (38.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.82
|15.81
|10
|15.96
|15.86
|20
|16.04
|16.01
|50
|16.53
|16.32
|100
|16.45
|16.82
|200
|18.68
|17.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Silly Monks Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Silly Monks Entertainment fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92120TG2013PLC090132 and registration number is 090132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silly Monks Entertainment is ₹16.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silly Monks Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Silly Monks Entertainment is ₹20.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Silly Monks Entertainment are ₹16.64 and ₹15.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silly Monks Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silly Monks Entertainment is ₹28.45 and 52-week low of Silly Monks Entertainment is ₹14.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silly Monks Entertainment has shown returns of 4.14% over the past day, 1.49% for the past month, -4.72% over 3 months, -2.39% over 1 year, -3.51% across 3 years, and -5.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silly Monks Entertainment are -10.26 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global