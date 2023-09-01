Follow Us

SILLY MONKS ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹19.70 Closed
-2.72-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.25₹21.20
₹19.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.10₹37.80
₹19.70
Open Price
₹21.00
Prev. Close
₹20.25
Volume
25,140

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.18
  • R222.17
  • R323.13
  • Pivot
    20.22
  • S119.23
  • S218.27
  • S317.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.8119.01
  • 1028.318.44
  • 2028.5918.05
  • 5026.217.57
  • 10022.8118.16
  • 20022.6719.93

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.876.7821.604.79-16.70-33.67-55.43
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. Share Holdings

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd.

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92120TG2013PLC090132 and registration number is 090132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ratnakar Rao Chepur
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tekulapalli Sanjay Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Pallala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Swathi Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prasada Rao Kalluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rammohan Paruvu
    Director

FAQs on Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd.?

The market cap of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹20.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. is -6.49 and PB ratio of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. is 2.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹19.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹37.80 and 52-week low of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹14.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

