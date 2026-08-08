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Silly Monks Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

SILLY MONKS ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Silly Monks Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.35 Closed
4.14₹ 0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Silly Monks Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.30₹16.64
₹16.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.61₹28.45
₹16.35
Open Price
₹15.31
Prev. Close
₹15.70
Volume
22,450

Source: Dion Global

Silly Monks Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Silly Monks Entertainment		4.671.49-4.72-10.56-2.39-3.51-5.11
Affle 3I		3.7611.7410.54-0.25-15.6114.0114.60
Prime Focus		0.1722.18-6.563.7183.3942.2638.22
Sun TV Network		-4.33-4.10-14.79-14.61-13.19-3.09-2.06
Amagi Media Labs		-0.5821.1548.4767.2685.7722.9313.19
PVR INOX		2.2515.388.4310.808.30-10.28-3.80
Saregama India		-0.7012.8348.4147.987.519.167.84
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-17.77-7.99-0.411.60-17.86-26.36-13.21
Tips Music		-3.40-5.260.3312.9310.4726.7140.15
Latent View Analytics		-6.01-1.28-4.31-29.72-25.41-7.40-9.47
Network18 Media & Investments		0.37-7.36-15.37-24.63-47.49-20.60-10.54
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.30-1.62-2.50-7.54-23.81-13.23-16.14
Media Matrix Worldwide		15.0019.53-2.2944.8644.8613.157.69
Signpost India		-5.64-10.07-10.3227.0821.51-6.43-3.91
Den Networks		-0.33-5.20-3.05-6.85-24.63-12.87-12.11
Balaji Telefilms		2.52-5.87-30.27-9.18-14.3118.515.08
New Delhi Television		-0.30-3.54-4.10-11.97-26.41-24.384.24
OnMobile Global		9.92-5.0718.9037.3429.89-4.17-12.08
TV Today Network		0.87-9.21-3.11-7.61-18.74-18.07-17.13
Aqylon Nexus		5.65-35.71-47.34-85.76-78.5622.923.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Silly Monks Entertainment has declined 2.39% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.61%), Prime Focus (83.39%), Sun TV Network (-13.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Silly Monks Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.60%) and Prime Focus (38.22%).

Silly Monks Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Silly Monks Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.8215.81
1015.9615.86
2016.0416.01
5016.5316.32
10016.4516.82
20018.6817.53

Source: Dion Global

Silly Monks Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Silly Monks Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Silly Monks Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Silly Monks Entertainment fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Silly Monks Entertainment

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92120TG2013PLC090132 and registration number is 090132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ratnakar Rao Chepur
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tekulapalli Sanjay Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Pallala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Swathi Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prasada Rao Kalluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rammohan Paruvu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Silly Monks Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of Silly Monks Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silly Monks Entertainment is ₹16.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Silly Monks Entertainment?

The Silly Monks Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silly Monks Entertainment?

The market cap of Silly Monks Entertainment is ₹20.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Silly Monks Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Silly Monks Entertainment are ₹16.64 and ₹15.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silly Monks Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silly Monks Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silly Monks Entertainment is ₹28.45 and 52-week low of Silly Monks Entertainment is ₹14.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Silly Monks Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Silly Monks Entertainment has shown returns of 4.14% over the past day, 1.49% for the past month, -4.72% over 3 months, -2.39% over 1 year, -3.51% across 3 years, and -5.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silly Monks Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silly Monks Entertainment are -10.26 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Silly Monks Entertainment News

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