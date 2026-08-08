What is the share price of Silly Monks Entertainment? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silly Monks Entertainment is ₹16.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Silly Monks Entertainment? The Silly Monks Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silly Monks Entertainment? The market cap of Silly Monks Entertainment is ₹20.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Silly Monks Entertainment? Today’s highest and lowest price of Silly Monks Entertainment are ₹16.64 and ₹15.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silly Monks Entertainment? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silly Monks Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silly Monks Entertainment is ₹28.45 and 52-week low of Silly Monks Entertainment is ₹14.61 as on .

How has the Silly Monks Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns? The Silly Monks Entertainment has shown returns of 4.14% over the past day, 1.49% for the past month, -4.72% over 3 months, -2.39% over 1 year, -3.51% across 3 years, and -5.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silly Monks Entertainment? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silly Monks Entertainment are -10.26 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global