Silky Overseas Share Price

NSE
BSE

SILKY OVERSEAS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Silky Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹137.00 Closed
-3.52₹ -5.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Silky Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹133.00₹139.00
₹137.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.00₹171.00
₹137.00
Open Price
₹139.00
Prev. Close
₹142.00
Volume
6,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Silky Overseas has declined 3.35% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -15.67%.

Silky Overseas’s current P/E of 8.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Silky Overseas Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Silky Overseas		-6.80-2.115.6312.30-15.67-5.52-3.35
KPR Mill		-5.68-12.25-13.75-12.9110.3214.4035.25
Vardhman Textiles		1.456.9427.0931.5046.3720.4319.05
Trident		-5.53-14.87-13.09-13.88-3.32-6.9111.63
Indo Count Industries		-1.33-8.29-15.406.92-1.7025.2215.46
Nitin Spinners		-1.378.0017.3712.8424.5521.4036.31
Pashupati Cotspin		4.9425.6524.0149.2468.00115.6475.40
Le Merite Exports		-1.68-3.06-11.6624.6649.33103.8041.62
Faze Three		-9.010.79-7.821.9928.6017.107.75
AB Cotspin India		-0.87-2.51-2.110.66-13.47109.5958.97
Ambika Cotton Mills		-0.881.879.46-6.843.70-2.036.59
Nahar Poly Films		-2.55-3.95-8.78-23.0927.291.8919.84
Precot		-7.4710.656.59-8.102.7146.3934.45
Vardhman Polytex		13.5216.8119.94-10.54-17.5065.5131.09
Ginni Filaments		-0.18-4.112.53-16.6793.2019.9615.37
Axita Cotton		-6.39-6.59-9.056.37-6.59-31.38-1.81
Ashima		-0.07-12.75-19.75-40.02-17.95-0.13-0.73
Spunweb Nonwoven		-10.17-13.84-31.06-28.11-34.85-13.31-8.21
DCM Nouvelle		-7.04-8.02-4.54-22.08-20.74-2.4110.92
Shiva Texyarn		-4.29-15.30-19.94-17.19-20.8010.052.26

Over the last one year, Silky Overseas has declined 15.67% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.32%), Vardhman Textiles (46.37%), Trident (-3.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Silky Overseas has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.25%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.05%).

Silky Overseas Financials

Silky Overseas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5138.6140.15
10138.39139.44
20140.58139.98
50141.02139.77
100135.03136.06
20087.240

Silky Overseas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Silky Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.96%, FII holding fell to 3.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Silky Overseas Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Silky Overseas fact sheet for more information

About Silky Overseas

Silky Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17110DL2016PLC298888 and registration number is 298888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sawar Mal Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ananya Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shweta Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jay Kumar Shaw
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Dalmia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Silky Overseas Share Price

What is the share price of Silky Overseas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silky Overseas is ₹137.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Silky Overseas?

The Silky Overseas is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silky Overseas?

The market cap of Silky Overseas is ₹87.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Silky Overseas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Silky Overseas are ₹139.00 and ₹133.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silky Overseas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silky Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silky Overseas is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of Silky Overseas is ₹103.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Silky Overseas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Silky Overseas has shown returns of -3.52% over the past day, -5.52% for the past month, -2.49% over 3 months, -15.67% over 1 year, -5.52% across 3 years, and -3.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silky Overseas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silky Overseas are 8.67 and 1.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

