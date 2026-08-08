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Silicon Valley Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

SILICON VALLEY INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Silicon Valley Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.03 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Silicon Valley Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.03₹0.03
₹0.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.03₹0.03
₹0.03
Open Price
₹0.03
Prev. Close
₹0.03
Volume
2,500

Source: Dion Global

Silicon Valley Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Silicon Valley Infotech		0000000
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Silicon Valley Infotech has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Silicon Valley Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Silicon Valley Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Silicon Valley Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.030.03
100.030.03
200.030.03
500.030.04
1000.050.06
2000.140.12

Source: Dion Global

Silicon Valley Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Silicon Valley Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Silicon Valley Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTSil.Val.Info. - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTSil.Val.Info. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTSil.Val.Info. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 18, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTSil.Val.Info. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 26, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTSil.Val.Info. - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial And Quarter Result For 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Silicon Valley Infotech

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311WB1993PLC061312 and registration number is 061312. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Jain
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Krishna Banerjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Parewa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Sahu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Silicon Valley Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of Silicon Valley Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silicon Valley Infotech is ₹0.03 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Silicon Valley Infotech?

The Silicon Valley Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silicon Valley Infotech?

The market cap of Silicon Valley Infotech is ₹0.39 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Silicon Valley Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Silicon Valley Infotech are ₹0.03 and ₹0.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silicon Valley Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silicon Valley Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silicon Valley Infotech is ₹0.03 and 52-week low of Silicon Valley Infotech is ₹0.03 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Silicon Valley Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Silicon Valley Infotech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech are -8.82 and -1.02 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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