Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311WB1993PLC061312 and registration number is 061312. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is ₹.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.
P/E ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is -0.39 and PB ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is -1.51 as on Aug 07, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is ₹.03 as on Aug 07, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is ₹.03 and 52-week low of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is ₹.03 as on Aug 07, 2023.