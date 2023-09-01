What is the Market Cap of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.? The market cap of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is ₹.39 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is -0.39 and PB ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is -1.51 as on .

What is the share price of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is ₹.03 as on .