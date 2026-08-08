Here's the live share price of Silicon Valley Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Silicon Valley Infotech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Silicon Valley Infotech has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Silicon Valley Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.03
|0.03
|10
|0.03
|0.03
|20
|0.03
|0.03
|50
|0.03
|0.04
|100
|0.05
|0.06
|200
|0.14
|0.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Silicon Valley Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Sil.Val.Info. - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Sil.Val.Info. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Sil.Val.Info. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 18, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Sil.Val.Info. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 26, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Sil.Val.Info. - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial And Quarter Result For 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311WB1993PLC061312 and registration number is 061312. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silicon Valley Infotech is ₹0.03 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Silicon Valley Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Silicon Valley Infotech is ₹0.39 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Silicon Valley Infotech are ₹0.03 and ₹0.03.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silicon Valley Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silicon Valley Infotech is ₹0.03 and 52-week low of Silicon Valley Infotech is ₹0.03 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Silicon Valley Infotech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech are -8.82 and -1.02 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global