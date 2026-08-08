What is the share price of Silicon Valley Infotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silicon Valley Infotech is ₹0.03 as on .

What kind of stock is Silicon Valley Infotech? The Silicon Valley Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silicon Valley Infotech? The market cap of Silicon Valley Infotech is ₹0.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Silicon Valley Infotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Silicon Valley Infotech are ₹0.03 and ₹0.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silicon Valley Infotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silicon Valley Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silicon Valley Infotech is ₹0.03 and 52-week low of Silicon Valley Infotech is ₹0.03 as on .

How has the Silicon Valley Infotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Silicon Valley Infotech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech are -8.82 and -1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global