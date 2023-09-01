Follow Us

SILICON VALLEY INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.03 Closed
00
As on Aug 7, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.03₹0.03
₹0.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.03₹0.03
₹0.03
Open Price
₹0.03
Prev. Close
₹0.03
Volume
0

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.03
  • R20.03
  • R30.03
  • Pivot
    0.03
  • S10.03
  • S20.03
  • S30.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.030.03
  • 100.030.03
  • 200.030.03
  • 500.050.05
  • 1000.090.08
  • 2000.180.15

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0000000
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311WB1993PLC061312 and registration number is 061312. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Krishna Banerjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sahil Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Parewa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Sahu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is ₹.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is -0.39 and PB ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is -1.51 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the share price of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is ₹.03 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is ₹.03 and 52-week low of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. is ₹.03 as on Aug 07, 2023.

