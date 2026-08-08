What is the share price of Silgo Retail? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silgo Retail is ₹70.17 as on .

What kind of stock is Silgo Retail? The Silgo Retail is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silgo Retail? The market cap of Silgo Retail is ₹223.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Silgo Retail? Today’s highest and lowest price of Silgo Retail are ₹71.74 and ₹68.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silgo Retail? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silgo Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silgo Retail is ₹86.20 and 52-week low of Silgo Retail is ₹54.52 as on .

How has the Silgo Retail performed historically in terms of returns? The Silgo Retail has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, -7.16% for the past month, -11.91% over 3 months, 33.33% over 1 year, 55.74% across 3 years, and 18.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silgo Retail? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silgo Retail are 39.38 and 1.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global