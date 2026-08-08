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Silgo Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

SILGO RETAIL

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Silgo Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.17 Closed
1.26₹ 0.87
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Silgo Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.99₹71.74
₹70.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.52₹86.20
₹70.17
Open Price
₹69.26
Prev. Close
₹69.30
Volume
2,68,830

Source: Dion Global

Silgo Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Silgo Retail		0.33-7.16-11.91-7.3733.3355.7418.35
Titan Company		1.357.3214.7116.0544.6619.3722.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.0370.9147.4638.632.6051.5055.42
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.93-17.2328.3341.72168.9167.1764.78
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		-0.2140.6962.0181.9749.1814.268.33
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.7625.1944.73105.75152.86202.2899.98
PC Jeweller		5.513.833.17-6.60-30.0152.6832.86
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1012.84-9.639.1316.62-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.5718.8113.129.4313.9825.4413.92
Goldiam International		-0.7510.4319.1322.0937.4856.0928.85
D P Abhushan		9.5250.5733.2511.18-12.5560.6744.79
Rajesh Exports		-1.54-14.29-31.63-53.88-53.62-45.52-32.81
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.712.377.57-0.1726.218.074.77
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.2137.3984.3662.3239.7643.6527.62
Shanti Gold International		3.092.91-2.391.27-0.77-0.77-0.46
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		19.4123.8211.6424.1724.177.484.42
Motisons Jewellers		-1.83-6.375.36-10.23-26.4110.476.16
Renaissance Global		5.061.9710.57-1.7510.327.49-2.43
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels		-0.5813.01102.24131.77156.8664.5734.84
Asian Star Company		-0.32-4.81-8.68-5.11-5.11-1.73-1.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Silgo Retail has gained 33.33% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.66%), Kalyan Jewellers India (2.60%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Silgo Retail has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.42%).

Silgo Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Silgo Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.5570.21
1072.5171.24
2073.6772.57
5075.7874.25
10075.474.22
20072.0770.73

Source: Dion Global

Silgo Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Silgo Retail saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.54%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.49%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Silgo Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Silgo Retail fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Silgo Retail

Silgo Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ2016PLC049036 and registration number is 049036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anjana Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anisha Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shalabh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Liladhar Kumawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Silgo Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Silgo Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silgo Retail is ₹70.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Silgo Retail?

The Silgo Retail is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silgo Retail?

The market cap of Silgo Retail is ₹223.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Silgo Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Silgo Retail are ₹71.74 and ₹68.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silgo Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silgo Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silgo Retail is ₹86.20 and 52-week low of Silgo Retail is ₹54.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Silgo Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Silgo Retail has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, -7.16% for the past month, -11.91% over 3 months, 33.33% over 1 year, 55.74% across 3 years, and 18.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silgo Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silgo Retail are 39.38 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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