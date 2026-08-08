Here's the live share price of Silgo Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Silgo Retail
|0.33
|-7.16
|-11.91
|-7.37
|33.33
|55.74
|18.35
|Titan Company
|1.35
|7.32
|14.71
|16.05
|44.66
|19.37
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.03
|70.91
|47.46
|38.63
|2.60
|51.50
|55.42
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.93
|-17.23
|28.33
|41.72
|168.91
|67.17
|64.78
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|-0.21
|40.69
|62.01
|81.97
|49.18
|14.26
|8.33
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.76
|25.19
|44.73
|105.75
|152.86
|202.28
|99.98
|PC Jeweller
|5.51
|3.83
|3.17
|-6.60
|-30.01
|52.68
|32.86
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.10
|12.84
|-9.63
|9.13
|16.62
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.57
|18.81
|13.12
|9.43
|13.98
|25.44
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.75
|10.43
|19.13
|22.09
|37.48
|56.09
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.52
|50.57
|33.25
|11.18
|-12.55
|60.67
|44.79
|Rajesh Exports
|-1.54
|-14.29
|-31.63
|-53.88
|-53.62
|-45.52
|-32.81
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.71
|2.37
|7.57
|-0.17
|26.21
|8.07
|4.77
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.21
|37.39
|84.36
|62.32
|39.76
|43.65
|27.62
|Shanti Gold International
|3.09
|2.91
|-2.39
|1.27
|-0.77
|-0.77
|-0.46
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|19.41
|23.82
|11.64
|24.17
|24.17
|7.48
|4.42
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.83
|-6.37
|5.36
|-10.23
|-26.41
|10.47
|6.16
|Renaissance Global
|5.06
|1.97
|10.57
|-1.75
|10.32
|7.49
|-2.43
|Utssav CZ Gold Jewels
|-0.58
|13.01
|102.24
|131.77
|156.86
|64.57
|34.84
|Asian Star Company
|-0.32
|-4.81
|-8.68
|-5.11
|-5.11
|-1.73
|-1.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Silgo Retail has gained 33.33% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.66%), Kalyan Jewellers India (2.60%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Silgo Retail has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.42%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.55
|70.21
|10
|72.51
|71.24
|20
|73.67
|72.57
|50
|75.78
|74.25
|100
|75.4
|74.22
|200
|72.07
|70.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Silgo Retail saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.54%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.49%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Silgo Retail fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Silgo Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ2016PLC049036 and registration number is 049036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silgo Retail is ₹70.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silgo Retail is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Silgo Retail is ₹223.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Silgo Retail are ₹71.74 and ₹68.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silgo Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silgo Retail is ₹86.20 and 52-week low of Silgo Retail is ₹54.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silgo Retail has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, -7.16% for the past month, -11.91% over 3 months, 33.33% over 1 year, 55.74% across 3 years, and 18.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silgo Retail are 39.38 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global