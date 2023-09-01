Follow Us

Silgo Retail Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SILGO RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.75 Closed
-0.42-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Silgo Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.35₹24.10
₹23.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.25₹33.90
₹23.75
Open Price
₹24.00
Prev. Close
₹23.85
Volume
24,288

Silgo Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.35
  • R224.6
  • R325.1
  • Pivot
    23.85
  • S123.6
  • S223.1
  • S322.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.1923.93
  • 1024.2323.79
  • 2024.6123.66
  • 5025.5423.14
  • 10027.6722.43
  • 20029.422.87

Silgo Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Silgo Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

Silgo Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Sep, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Silgo Retail Ltd.

Silgo Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ2016PLC049036 and registration number is 049036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anjana Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mridul Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shalabh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarun Kumar Rathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Silgo Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Silgo Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of Silgo Retail Ltd. is ₹24.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Silgo Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Silgo Retail Ltd. is 9.27 and PB ratio of Silgo Retail Ltd. is 0.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Silgo Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silgo Retail Ltd. is ₹23.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silgo Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silgo Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silgo Retail Ltd. is ₹33.90 and 52-week low of Silgo Retail Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

