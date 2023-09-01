Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Silgo Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ2016PLC049036 and registration number is 049036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Silgo Retail Ltd. is ₹24.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Silgo Retail Ltd. is 9.27 and PB ratio of Silgo Retail Ltd. is 0.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silgo Retail Ltd. is ₹23.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silgo Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silgo Retail Ltd. is ₹33.90 and 52-week low of Silgo Retail Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.