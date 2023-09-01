Follow Us

SIL INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹323.10 Closed
1.083.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SIL Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹317.05₹324.00
₹323.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹252.15₹413.35
₹323.10
Open Price
₹323.40
Prev. Close
₹319.65
Volume
789

SIL Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1324.58
  • R2327.77
  • R3331.53
  • Pivot
    320.82
  • S1317.63
  • S2313.87
  • S3310.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5319.96321.21
  • 10317.05320.12
  • 20316.53318.67
  • 50316.07317.3
  • 100304.83315.45
  • 200318.73313.97

SIL Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.512.315.8111.284.80133.8847.13
1.510.703.9818.941.94100.90168.74
0.70-3.684.4412.69-12.99138.14127.65
4.31-0.148.1447.2343.02367.53273.87
1.63-1.224.9716.4528.03177.12141.55
2.38-4.66-7.7111.79-9.464.1723.32
2.573.1535.5856.5143.84170.7149.38
0.14-6.3712.0131.3320.728.81211.96
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.671.121.7317.2744.62123.081.12
3.3915.6733.2833.9713.9055.37109.11
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.07-4.6420.6040.1959.56104.75-24.53
-0.29-0.832.5712.4824.5168.9862.77
1.787.4837.8038.505.04-20.48-64.12
1.52-3.9434.3736.4072.90562.07-17.38
-0.08-4.9412.7245.7243.42101.66269.77
-2.060.8933.8033.3148.6248.6248.62
0.61-1.7827.5032.4224.8529.2388.65
3.65-0.1118.3564.8646.67120.5163.39

SIL Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

SIL Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SIL Investments Ltd.

SIL Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17301RJ1934PLC002761 and registration number is 002761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C S Nopany
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Shalini Nopany
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Agarwal
    Director-In-Charge
  • Mr. Sanjay Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Abhrajit Dutta
    Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Mantri
    Director

FAQs on SIL Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SIL Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of SIL Investments Ltd. is ₹342.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SIL Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SIL Investments Ltd. is 12.07 and PB ratio of SIL Investments Ltd. is 0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SIL Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SIL Investments Ltd. is ₹323.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SIL Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SIL Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SIL Investments Ltd. is ₹413.35 and 52-week low of SIL Investments Ltd. is ₹252.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

