Here's the live share price of SIL Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SIL Investments
|7.08
|8.59
|-4.61
|-2.29
|-20.88
|12.84
|7.05
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SIL Investments has declined 20.88% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SIL Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|419.76
|423.72
|10
|420.28
|422.45
|20
|420.56
|422.6
|50
|424.64
|426.61
|100
|428.97
|439.2
|200
|485.28
|470.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SIL Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|SIL Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 02, 2026, 02:31 PM IST IST
|SIL Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|SIL Investments - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|SIL Investments - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|SIL Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
SIL Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17301RJ1934PLC002761 and registration number is 002761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SIL Investments is ₹450.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SIL Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SIL Investments is ₹477.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SIL Investments are ₹450.80 and ₹433.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SIL Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SIL Investments is ₹772.20 and 52-week low of SIL Investments is ₹376.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SIL Investments has shown returns of 4.11% over the past day, 8.59% for the past month, -4.61% over 3 months, -20.88% over 1 year, 12.84% across 3 years, and 7.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SIL Investments are 12.63 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global