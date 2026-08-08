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SIL Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIL INVESTMENTS

KK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of SIL Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹450.80 Closed
4.11₹ 17.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SIL Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹433.00₹450.80
₹450.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹376.00₹772.20
₹450.80
Open Price
₹433.00
Prev. Close
₹433.00
Volume
460

Source: Dion Global

SIL Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SIL Investments		7.088.59-4.61-2.29-20.8812.847.05
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SIL Investments has declined 20.88% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SIL Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

SIL Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SIL Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5419.76423.72
10420.28422.45
20420.56422.6
50424.64426.61
100428.97439.2
200485.28470.69

Source: Dion Global

SIL Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SIL Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SIL Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTSIL Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 02, 2026, 02:31 PM IST ISTSIL Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Aug 01, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTSIL Investments - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTSIL Investments - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 09, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTSIL Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About SIL Investments

SIL Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17301RJ1934PLC002761 and registration number is 002761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C S Nopany
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Shalini Nopany
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhrajit Dutta
    Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Mantri
    Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Agarwal
    Director-In-Charge
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Maheswary
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Khandelia
    Director

FAQs on SIL Investments Share Price

What is the share price of SIL Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SIL Investments is ₹450.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SIL Investments?

The SIL Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SIL Investments?

The market cap of SIL Investments is ₹477.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SIL Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SIL Investments are ₹450.80 and ₹433.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SIL Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SIL Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SIL Investments is ₹772.20 and 52-week low of SIL Investments is ₹376.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SIL Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The SIL Investments has shown returns of 4.11% over the past day, 8.59% for the past month, -4.61% over 3 months, -20.88% over 1 year, 12.84% across 3 years, and 7.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SIL Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SIL Investments are 12.63 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SIL Investments News

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