What is the share price of SIL Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SIL Investments is ₹450.80 as on .

What kind of stock is SIL Investments? The SIL Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SIL Investments? The market cap of SIL Investments is ₹477.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SIL Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of SIL Investments are ₹450.80 and ₹433.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SIL Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SIL Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SIL Investments is ₹772.20 and 52-week low of SIL Investments is ₹376.00 as on .

How has the SIL Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The SIL Investments has shown returns of 4.11% over the past day, 8.59% for the past month, -4.61% over 3 months, -20.88% over 1 year, 12.84% across 3 years, and 7.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SIL Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SIL Investments are 12.63 and 0.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global