SIKOZY REALTORS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.82 Closed
1.230.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sikozy Realtors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.78₹0.82
₹0.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.80₹1.37
₹0.82
Open Price
₹0.78
Prev. Close
₹0.81
Volume
13,153

Sikozy Realtors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.83
  • R20.85
  • R30.87
  • Pivot
    0.81
  • S10.79
  • S20.77
  • S30.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.980.84
  • 100.990.85
  • 2010.88
  • 501.020.94
  • 1000.980.96
  • 2001.040.99

Sikozy Realtors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.82-16.33-18.00-31.67-19.61-8.8957.69
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Sikozy Realtors Ltd. Share Holdings

Sikozy Realtors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sikozy Realtors Ltd.

Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1992PLC067837 and registration number is 067837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Construction & Contracting
  • Address
    B-3, Trishul Aparment, Village Mudre Khurd, Raigad Maharashtra 410201
  • Contact
    00

Management

  • Mr. Mangesh Kesarkar
    CFO & Manager
  • Mr. Pawan Kalantre
    Non Exe. Director & Compl. Officer
  • Ms. Shital Mehta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Mehta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Sikozy Realtors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sikozy Realtors Ltd.?

The market cap of Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is ₹3.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sikozy Realtors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is -36.61 and PB ratio of Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is 10.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sikozy Realtors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is ₹.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sikozy Realtors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sikozy Realtors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is ₹1.37 and 52-week low of Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

