What is the share price of Sikozy Realtors? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sikozy Realtors is ₹1.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Sikozy Realtors? The Sikozy Realtors is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sikozy Realtors? The market cap of Sikozy Realtors is ₹8.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sikozy Realtors? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sikozy Realtors are ₹1.99 and ₹1.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sikozy Realtors? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sikozy Realtors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sikozy Realtors is ₹1.99 and 52-week low of Sikozy Realtors is ₹0.95 as on .

How has the Sikozy Realtors performed historically in terms of returns? The Sikozy Realtors has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, -4.74% for the past month, 32.12% over 3 months, 69.16% over 1 year, 19.9% across 3 years, and 6.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sikozy Realtors? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sikozy Realtors are -22.18 and -26.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global