Here's the live share price of Sikozy Realtors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sikozy Realtors
|0
|-4.74
|32.12
|60.18
|69.16
|19.90
|6.52
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sikozy Realtors has gained 69.16% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Sikozy Realtors has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.85
|1.82
|10
|1.75
|1.75
|20
|1.6
|1.64
|50
|1.41
|1.48
|100
|1.34
|1.37
|200
|1.21
|1.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sikozy Realtors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Sikozy Realtors - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13/08/2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Sikozy Realtors - Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 31.07.2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Sikozy Realtors - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 31.07.2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Sikozy Realtors - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The Board Meeting To Be Held On 31St July 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Sikozy Realtors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1992PLC067837 and registration number is 067837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sikozy Realtors is ₹1.81 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Sikozy Realtors is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sikozy Realtors is ₹8.07 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sikozy Realtors are ₹1.99 and ₹1.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sikozy Realtors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sikozy Realtors is ₹1.99 and 52-week low of Sikozy Realtors is ₹0.95 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Sikozy Realtors has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, -4.74% for the past month, 32.12% over 3 months, 69.16% over 1 year, 19.9% across 3 years, and 6.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sikozy Realtors are -22.18 and -26.16 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global