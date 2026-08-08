Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sikozy Realtors Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIKOZY REALTORS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Sikozy Realtors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.81 Closed
-4.74₹ -0.09
As on Jul 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sikozy Realtors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.81₹1.99
₹1.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.95₹1.99
₹1.81
Open Price
₹1.90
Prev. Close
₹1.90
Volume
72,064

Source: Dion Global

Sikozy Realtors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sikozy Realtors		0-4.7432.1260.1869.1619.906.52
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sikozy Realtors has gained 69.16% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Sikozy Realtors has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Sikozy Realtors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sikozy Realtors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.851.82
101.751.75
201.61.64
501.411.48
1001.341.37
2001.211.27

Source: Dion Global

Sikozy Realtors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sikozy Realtors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sikozy Realtors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTSikozy Realtors - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13/08/2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTSikozy Realtors - Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 31.07.2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTSikozy Realtors - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 31.07.2026
Jul 29, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTSikozy Realtors - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The Board Meeting To Be Held On 31St July 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTSikozy Realtors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Sikozy Realtors

Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1992PLC067837 and registration number is 067837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prashant Zade
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rishabh Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jigar Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonali Dighe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sikozy Realtors Share Price

What is the share price of Sikozy Realtors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sikozy Realtors is ₹1.81 as on Jul 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sikozy Realtors?

The Sikozy Realtors is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sikozy Realtors?

The market cap of Sikozy Realtors is ₹8.07 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sikozy Realtors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sikozy Realtors are ₹1.99 and ₹1.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sikozy Realtors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sikozy Realtors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sikozy Realtors is ₹1.99 and 52-week low of Sikozy Realtors is ₹0.95 as on Jul 20, 2026.

How has the Sikozy Realtors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sikozy Realtors has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, -4.74% for the past month, 32.12% over 3 months, 69.16% over 1 year, 19.9% across 3 years, and 6.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sikozy Realtors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sikozy Realtors are -22.18 and -26.16 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sikozy Realtors News

More Sikozy Realtors News
Market Pulse