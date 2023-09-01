What is the Market Cap of Sikozy Realtors Ltd.? The market cap of Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is ₹3.66 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sikozy Realtors Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is -36.61 and PB ratio of Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is 10.02 as on .

What is the share price of Sikozy Realtors Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sikozy Realtors Ltd. is ₹.82 as on .