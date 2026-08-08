What is the share price of Sikko Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sikko Industries is ₹6.03 as on .

What kind of stock is Sikko Industries? The Sikko Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sikko Industries? The market cap of Sikko Industries is ₹263.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sikko Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sikko Industries are ₹6.20 and ₹5.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sikko Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sikko Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sikko Industries is ₹6.83 and 52-week low of Sikko Industries is ₹3.20 as on .

How has the Sikko Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sikko Industries has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 59.52% for the past month, 26.95% over 3 months, 70.19% over 1 year, 28.31% across 3 years, and 45.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sikko Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sikko Industries are 51.63 and 3.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global