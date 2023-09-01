Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.04
|12.27
|4.06
|-16.69
|-9.59
|678.57
|468.70
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sikko Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2000PLC037329 and registration number is 037329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sikko Industries Ltd. is ₹109.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sikko Industries Ltd. is 36.86 and PB ratio of Sikko Industries Ltd. is 5.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sikko Industries Ltd. is ₹65.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sikko Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sikko Industries Ltd. is ₹138.40 and 52-week low of Sikko Industries Ltd. is ₹54.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.