Sikko Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIKKO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹65.25 Closed
4.652.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sikko Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.00₹65.45
₹65.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.55₹138.40
₹65.25
Open Price
₹65.45
Prev. Close
₹62.35
Volume
1,22,035

Sikko Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.93
  • R266.42
  • R367.38
  • Pivot
    64.97
  • S164.48
  • S263.52
  • S363.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5137.2659.04
  • 10141.3458.08
  • 20139.557.74
  • 50121.5459.35
  • 10085.7964.85
  • 20071.5669.79

Sikko Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19

Sikko Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sikko Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Dec, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sikko Industries Ltd.

Sikko Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2000PLC037329 and registration number is 037329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyambhai Kumbhani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jayantibhai Kumbhani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Alpaben Kumbhani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rupen Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamtaben Thumbar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh Vavaiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sikko Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sikko Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sikko Industries Ltd. is ₹109.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sikko Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sikko Industries Ltd. is 36.86 and PB ratio of Sikko Industries Ltd. is 5.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sikko Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sikko Industries Ltd. is ₹65.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sikko Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sikko Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sikko Industries Ltd. is ₹138.40 and 52-week low of Sikko Industries Ltd. is ₹54.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

