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Sikko Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIKKO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Sikko Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.03 Closed
2.03₹ 0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sikko Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.91₹6.20
₹6.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.20₹6.83
₹6.03
Open Price
₹5.91
Prev. Close
₹5.91
Volume
26,10,600

Source: Dion Global

Sikko Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sikko Industries		13.7759.5226.9535.8170.1928.3145.54
UPL		-5.18-4.64-11.91-22.99-18.78-0.52-5.15
PI Industries		0.854.61-10.54-13.73-31.05-9.78-2.40
Sumitomo Chemical India		4.4412.596.8326.31-9.538.694.75
Atul		0.565.31-3.693.722.16-1.30-5.74
Bayer Cropscience		-1.351.33-9.91-9.92-26.43-3.11-6.81
Sharda Cropchem		-0.70-11.03-28.10-32.31-18.1423.7220.57
Epigral		1.157.68-19.615.49-40.686.6322.06
Dhanuka Agritech		-0.13-4.89-6.73-10.17-35.5410.232.07
NACL Industries		-6.12-19.39-1.7028.45-37.5233.1021.21
Rallis India		-1.89-7.74-19.52-23.48-41.78-0.33-7.42
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-1.770.259.1522.38-3.5533.3131.51
GSP Crop Science		2.5048.5938.3767.7267.7218.8110.90
Bharat Rasayan		6.081.50-6.77-28.28-48.53-16.42-16.25
Insecticides (India)		1.01-1.19-10.032.77-36.4511.943.79
India Pesticides		-5.75-8.53-10.57-17.02-34.91-11.70-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-5.32-9.70-13.25-2.39-25.29-21.44-13.96
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-2.864.14-0.16-4.46-16.584.25-3.89
Meghmani Organics		-2.3410.45-12.15-5.29-39.66-14.11-10.03
Excel Industries		4.3312.90-0.833.64-18.674.75-2.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sikko Industries has gained 70.19% compared to peers like UPL (-18.78%), PI Industries (-31.05%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Sikko Industries has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.15%) and PI Industries (-2.40%).

Sikko Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sikko Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.215.29
1055.11
204.524.8
504.184.48
1004.414.45
2004.714.46

Source: Dion Global

Sikko Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sikko Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 7.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sikko Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sikko Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sikko Industries

Sikko Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2000PLC037329 and registration number is 037329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayantibhai Kumbhani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyambhai Kumbhani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Alpaben Kumbhani
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mamtaben Thumbar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh Vavaiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashvinkumar Trapasiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sikko Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sikko Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sikko Industries is ₹6.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sikko Industries?

The Sikko Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sikko Industries?

The market cap of Sikko Industries is ₹263.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sikko Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sikko Industries are ₹6.20 and ₹5.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sikko Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sikko Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sikko Industries is ₹6.83 and 52-week low of Sikko Industries is ₹3.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sikko Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sikko Industries has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 59.52% for the past month, 26.95% over 3 months, 70.19% over 1 year, 28.31% across 3 years, and 45.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sikko Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sikko Industries are 51.63 and 3.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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