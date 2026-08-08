Here's the live share price of Sikko Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sikko Industries
|13.77
|59.52
|26.95
|35.81
|70.19
|28.31
|45.54
|UPL
|-5.18
|-4.64
|-11.91
|-22.99
|-18.78
|-0.52
|-5.15
|PI Industries
|0.85
|4.61
|-10.54
|-13.73
|-31.05
|-9.78
|-2.40
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|4.44
|12.59
|6.83
|26.31
|-9.53
|8.69
|4.75
|Atul
|0.56
|5.31
|-3.69
|3.72
|2.16
|-1.30
|-5.74
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.35
|1.33
|-9.91
|-9.92
|-26.43
|-3.11
|-6.81
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.70
|-11.03
|-28.10
|-32.31
|-18.14
|23.72
|20.57
|Epigral
|1.15
|7.68
|-19.61
|5.49
|-40.68
|6.63
|22.06
|Dhanuka Agritech
|-0.13
|-4.89
|-6.73
|-10.17
|-35.54
|10.23
|2.07
|NACL Industries
|-6.12
|-19.39
|-1.70
|28.45
|-37.52
|33.10
|21.21
|Rallis India
|-1.89
|-7.74
|-19.52
|-23.48
|-41.78
|-0.33
|-7.42
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-1.77
|0.25
|9.15
|22.38
|-3.55
|33.31
|31.51
|GSP Crop Science
|2.50
|48.59
|38.37
|67.72
|67.72
|18.81
|10.90
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.08
|1.50
|-6.77
|-28.28
|-48.53
|-16.42
|-16.25
|Insecticides (India)
|1.01
|-1.19
|-10.03
|2.77
|-36.45
|11.94
|3.79
|India Pesticides
|-5.75
|-8.53
|-10.57
|-17.02
|-34.91
|-11.70
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-5.32
|-9.70
|-13.25
|-2.39
|-25.29
|-21.44
|-13.96
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-2.86
|4.14
|-0.16
|-4.46
|-16.58
|4.25
|-3.89
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.34
|10.45
|-12.15
|-5.29
|-39.66
|-14.11
|-10.03
|Excel Industries
|4.33
|12.90
|-0.83
|3.64
|-18.67
|4.75
|-2.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sikko Industries has gained 70.19% compared to peers like UPL (-18.78%), PI Industries (-31.05%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Sikko Industries has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.15%) and PI Industries (-2.40%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.21
|5.29
|10
|5
|5.11
|20
|4.52
|4.8
|50
|4.18
|4.48
|100
|4.41
|4.45
|200
|4.71
|4.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sikko Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 7.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sikko Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sikko Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2000PLC037329 and registration number is 037329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sikko Industries is ₹6.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sikko Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sikko Industries is ₹263.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sikko Industries are ₹6.20 and ₹5.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sikko Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sikko Industries is ₹6.83 and 52-week low of Sikko Industries is ₹3.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sikko Industries has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 59.52% for the past month, 26.95% over 3 months, 70.19% over 1 year, 28.31% across 3 years, and 45.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sikko Industries are 51.63 and 3.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global