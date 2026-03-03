Here's the live share price of Signoria Creation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Signoria Creation has declined 10.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.77%.
Signoria Creation’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Signoria Creation
|0
|-12.97
|-17.68
|-15.95
|3.77
|-16.58
|-10.31
|Page Industries
|-5.99
|-7.60
|-16.29
|-31.22
|-23.15
|-5.80
|1.50
|Pearl Global Industries
|-3.33
|-15.64
|-9.82
|20.56
|14.87
|92.31
|78.14
|Arvind Fashions
|-1.00
|-11.23
|-9.37
|-17.03
|16.72
|17.61
|21.77
|Gokaldas Exports
|-8.81
|-6.74
|-24.67
|-12.08
|-14.77
|17.29
|51.02
|Kitex Garments
|-10.56
|-13.55
|-16.03
|-10.14
|10.47
|51.19
|36.57
|Lux Industries
|-3.39
|-8.44
|-24.15
|-32.25
|-30.76
|-12.45
|-12.75
|S P Apparels
|-0.36
|-6.87
|-10.20
|-3.58
|5.61
|28.18
|31.82
|SBC Exports
|-1.12
|9.75
|19.20
|58.41
|150.63
|65.32
|75.71
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.02
|-6.74
|-25.43
|-9.07
|1.42
|-2.25
|18.28
|Swaraj Suiting
|-1.96
|12.15
|20.43
|80.54
|82.66
|139.78
|62.70
|Karnika Industries
|-17.93
|0.68
|-10.38
|-41.72
|1.97
|92.75
|48.25
|IRIS Clothings
|-2.93
|-8.72
|-0.51
|-2.14
|46.31
|1.65
|21.91
|Thomas Scott (India)
|-5.56
|-10.72
|-14.50
|-9.21
|-17.13
|91.51
|110.04
|Gretex Industries
|7.14
|31.07
|41.36
|25.00
|25.96
|116.11
|95.52
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|0.41
|-11.86
|-29.50
|-32.17
|-33.61
|-12.76
|-7.86
|Encompass Design India
|1.91
|23.39
|36.71
|36.71
|36.71
|10.98
|6.45
|CPS Shapers
|-11.07
|-0.18
|16.11
|56.25
|159.70
|33.53
|18.95
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-3.37
|-7.07
|-11.82
|-24.09
|-12.88
|-4.99
|-5.84
|VIP Clothing
|-7.81
|-20.17
|-38.71
|-43.61
|-38.79
|-22.32
|7.08
Over the last one year, Signoria Creation has gained 3.77% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Signoria Creation has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84.25
|83.89
|10
|88.88
|86.4
|20
|88.96
|88.35
|50
|89.22
|89.73
|100
|94.91
|92.1
|200
|96.68
|102.54
In the latest quarter, Signoria Creation saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.06%, while DII stake increased to 0.80%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Signoria Creation fact sheet for more information
Signoria Creation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18209RJ2019PLC066461 and registration number is 066461. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Signoria Creation is ₹79.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Signoria Creation is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Signoria Creation is ₹37.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Signoria Creation are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Signoria Creation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Signoria Creation is ₹135.60 and 52-week low of Signoria Creation is ₹60.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Signoria Creation has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.97% for the past month, -17.68% over 3 months, 3.77% over 1 year, -16.58% across 3 years, and -10.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Signoria Creation are 0.00 and 1.73 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.