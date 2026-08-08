Here's the live share price of Sigma Solve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sigma Solve
|-16.10
|22.64
|0.69
|-8.42
|24.25
|2.22
|9.07
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sigma Solve has gained 24.25% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sigma Solve has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.25
|47.71
|10
|42.7
|45.6
|20
|40.25
|43
|50
|39.78
|41.32
|100
|41.02
|42.01
|200
|46.34
|42.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sigma Solve remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Sigma Solve - Sigma Solve Limited Publish Their Result As Press Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Sigma Solve - Sigma Solve Limited Submit Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended June 30 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Sigma Solve - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Sigma Solve - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Sigma Solve - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Result For The Quarter Ending June 30 2026 And Other Matters Related To1
Source: Dion Global
Sigma Solve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200GJ2010PLC060478 and registration number is 060478. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sigma Solve is ₹46.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sigma Solve is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sigma Solve is ₹477.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sigma Solve are ₹48.00 and ₹45.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sigma Solve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sigma Solve is ₹65.29 and 52-week low of Sigma Solve is ₹35.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sigma Solve has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, 22.64% for the past month, 0.69% over 3 months, 24.25% over 1 year, 2.22% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sigma Solve are 15.27 and 6.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global