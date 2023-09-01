Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.70
|-13.33
|59.47
|111.77
|74.83
|2,233.70
|2,233.70
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
Sigma Solve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200GJ2010PLC060478 and registration number is 060478. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sigma Solve Ltd. is ₹429.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sigma Solve Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sigma Solve Ltd. is 40.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sigma Solve Ltd. is ₹417.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sigma Solve Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sigma Solve Ltd. is ₹509.00 and 52-week low of Sigma Solve Ltd. is ₹171.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.