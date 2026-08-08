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Sigma Solve Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIGMA SOLVE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Sigma Solve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.47 Closed
-1.65₹ -0.78
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sigma Solve Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.58₹48.00
₹46.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.60₹65.29
₹46.47
Open Price
₹48.00
Prev. Close
₹47.25
Volume
8,671

Source: Dion Global

Sigma Solve Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sigma Solve		-16.1022.640.69-8.4224.252.229.07
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sigma Solve has gained 24.25% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sigma Solve has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Sigma Solve Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sigma Solve Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.2547.71
1042.745.6
2040.2543
5039.7841.32
10041.0242.01
20046.3442.96

Source: Dion Global

Sigma Solve Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sigma Solve remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sigma Solve Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTSigma Solve - Sigma Solve Limited Publish Their Result As Press Release
Jul 31, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTSigma Solve - Sigma Solve Limited Submit Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended June 30 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTSigma Solve - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTSigma Solve - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 28, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTSigma Solve - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Result For The Quarter Ending June 30 2026 And Other Matters Related To1

Source: Dion Global

About Sigma Solve

Sigma Solve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200GJ2010PLC060478 and registration number is 060478. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash R Parikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana P Parikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nitin P Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prerak Prakash Parikh
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pujan Biren Zaverchand
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddhrajsinh Gohil
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aditya Patel
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pratikbhai Shah
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Dr. Sharmilbhai Gandhi
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Archana Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sigma Solve Share Price

What is the share price of Sigma Solve?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sigma Solve is ₹46.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sigma Solve?

The Sigma Solve is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sigma Solve?

The market cap of Sigma Solve is ₹477.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sigma Solve?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sigma Solve are ₹48.00 and ₹45.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sigma Solve?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sigma Solve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sigma Solve is ₹65.29 and 52-week low of Sigma Solve is ₹35.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sigma Solve performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sigma Solve has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, 22.64% for the past month, 0.69% over 3 months, 24.25% over 1 year, 2.22% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sigma Solve?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sigma Solve are 15.27 and 6.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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