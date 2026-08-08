What is the share price of Sigma Solve? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sigma Solve is ₹46.47 as on .

What kind of stock is Sigma Solve? The Sigma Solve is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sigma Solve? The market cap of Sigma Solve is ₹477.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sigma Solve? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sigma Solve are ₹48.00 and ₹45.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sigma Solve? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sigma Solve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sigma Solve is ₹65.29 and 52-week low of Sigma Solve is ₹35.60 as on .

How has the Sigma Solve performed historically in terms of returns? The Sigma Solve has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, 22.64% for the past month, 0.69% over 3 months, 24.25% over 1 year, 2.22% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sigma Solve? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sigma Solve are 15.27 and 6.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global