Sigma Solve Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIGMA SOLVE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹417.50 Closed
-0.96-4.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sigma Solve Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹405.00₹429.70
₹417.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹171.80₹509.00
₹417.50
Open Price
₹429.70
Prev. Close
₹421.55
Volume
2,904

Sigma Solve Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1431.13
  • R2442.77
  • R3455.83
  • Pivot
    418.07
  • S1406.43
  • S2393.37
  • S3381.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5283.93430.34
  • 10271.76437.85
  • 20238.48437.36
  • 50231.55403.91
  • 100236.82353.61
  • 200224.79299.86

Sigma Solve Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.70-13.3359.47111.7774.832,233.702,233.70
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Sigma Solve Ltd. Share Holdings

Sigma Solve Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Aug, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Sigma Solve Ltd.

Sigma Solve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200GJ2010PLC060478 and registration number is 060478. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Ratilal Parikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kalpanaben P Parikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nitin Pramukhlal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Ramanlal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raxitkumar Sureshbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sigma Solve Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sigma Solve Ltd.?

The market cap of Sigma Solve Ltd. is ₹429.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sigma Solve Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sigma Solve Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sigma Solve Ltd. is 40.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sigma Solve Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sigma Solve Ltd. is ₹417.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sigma Solve Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sigma Solve Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sigma Solve Ltd. is ₹509.00 and 52-week low of Sigma Solve Ltd. is ₹171.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

