Here's the live share price of Sigma Advanced Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sigma Advanced Systems has gained 72.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 182.98%.
Sigma Advanced Systems’s current P/E of 21.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|-3.21
|-6.41
|-17.60
|15.83
|197.88
|80.23
|73.10
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Sigma Advanced Systems has gained 197.88% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Sigma Advanced Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|168.79
|164.82
|10
|174.63
|170.31
|20
|178.78
|175.2
|50
|183.72
|179.92
|100
|184.48
|174.75
|200
|149.52
|154.02
In the latest quarter, Sigma Advanced Systems saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 7:01 PM IST
|Sigma Advanced Sys. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
|Feb 24, 2026, 2:33 AM IST
|Sigma Advanced Sys. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 18, 2026, 5:23 PM IST
|Sigma Advanced Sys. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 15, 2026, 1:46 AM IST
|Sigma Advanced Sys. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 14, 2026
|Feb 15, 2026, 1:38 AM IST
|Sigma Advanced Sys. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 14, 2026
Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100TN1999PLC042730 and registration number is 042730. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sigma Advanced Systems is ₹161.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sigma Advanced Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sigma Advanced Systems is ₹2,842.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sigma Advanced Systems are ₹167.70 and ₹152.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sigma Advanced Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sigma Advanced Systems is ₹234.00 and 52-week low of Sigma Advanced Systems is ₹49.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sigma Advanced Systems has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -22.27% over 3 months, 182.98% over 1 year, 77.18% across 3 years, and 72.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sigma Advanced Systems are 21.70 and 7.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.