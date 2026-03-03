Facebook Pixel Code
Sigma Advanced Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIGMA ADVANCED SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Sigma Advanced Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹161.30 Closed
0.97₹ 1.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sigma Advanced Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.00₹167.70
₹161.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.90₹234.00
₹161.30
Open Price
₹152.00
Prev. Close
₹159.75
Volume
20,510

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sigma Advanced Systems has gained 72.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 182.98%.

Sigma Advanced Systems’s current P/E of 21.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sigma Advanced Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sigma Advanced Systems		-3.21-6.41-17.6015.83197.8880.2373.10
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Sigma Advanced Systems has gained 197.88% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Sigma Advanced Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Sigma Advanced Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sigma Advanced Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5168.79164.82
10174.63170.31
20178.78175.2
50183.72179.92
100184.48174.75
200149.52154.02

Sigma Advanced Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sigma Advanced Systems saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sigma Advanced Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 7:01 PM ISTSigma Advanced Sys. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
Feb 24, 2026, 2:33 AM ISTSigma Advanced Sys. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 18, 2026, 5:23 PM ISTSigma Advanced Sys. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 15, 2026, 1:46 AM ISTSigma Advanced Sys. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 14, 2026
Feb 15, 2026, 1:38 AM ISTSigma Advanced Sys. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 14, 2026

About Sigma Advanced Systems

Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100TN1999PLC042730 and registration number is 042730. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Kalidindi
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Leona Ambuja
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Krishna Yeachur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Uma Garimella
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Kalyan Vijay Sivalenka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suryanarayana Raju Nandyala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sigma Advanced Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Sigma Advanced Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sigma Advanced Systems is ₹161.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sigma Advanced Systems?

The Sigma Advanced Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sigma Advanced Systems?

The market cap of Sigma Advanced Systems is ₹2,842.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sigma Advanced Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sigma Advanced Systems are ₹167.70 and ₹152.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sigma Advanced Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sigma Advanced Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sigma Advanced Systems is ₹234.00 and 52-week low of Sigma Advanced Systems is ₹49.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sigma Advanced Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sigma Advanced Systems has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -22.27% over 3 months, 182.98% over 1 year, 77.18% across 3 years, and 72.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sigma Advanced Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sigma Advanced Systems are 21.70 and 7.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sigma Advanced Systems News

